"Mama, you said you'd play with me today."
"If you're silent, then you're complicit."
Both statements were directed to me last Sunday. I didn't have easy answers for either.
The first was from my 7-year-old son, who was expecting me to be able to spend more time with him on my day off. Now that school's out, he's had to spend a lot of time entertaining himself while his dad and I work. Because of the coronavirus, he hasn't been able to go to summer camp or even play with neighborhood children.
A week ago, however, were two of the earliest protests in Cobb County concerning the deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and others. Instead of playing or making cookies with my son, I spent the day communicating with reporters, writing what they were observing and posting their photos to the MDJ's website.
When news strikes, police are often on the scene and journalists aren't far behind.
My dad is also a journalist and I had to learn that lesson. I remember once in high school my dad and I were cleaning shrimp when the phone rang. We were both expecting that call because we saw the reports on TV that Princess Diana was in a serious car wreck. I can't remember what happened to that shrimp dinner, but I do know my dad went into work.
It's a lesson I had to share with my son last weekend. And while I was working from the safety of my home, being in the news business sometimes means having to be away from family or activities you'd rather be doing. And it can be dangerous. One of my former MDJ coworkers was exposed to tear gas while following the protests in Atlanta. Another former coworker was briefly arrested, although as a member of the media he had a right to be downtown covering the events.
The danger doesn't stop there. Since 1992, 1,370 journalists across the globe have been killed as a result of crossfire, a dangerous assignment or murder, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists. Seven of those deaths have been in 2020.
I know those numbers pale in comparison the numbers of police officers killed while on duty — the Officer Down Memorial Page states 95 have died in the U.S. while on the job in this year alone — or that of people gunned down by law enforcement: The Washington Post reports 1,023 people have been shot and killed by police in the past year. The common denominator is they were all lives that were cut short.
I don't usually comment on events of the day because I am trying to maintain a level of neutrality, which is required in my career. How much faith would you have in a report by me about a political debate if you knew who I planned to vote for on Election Day?
The same goes for recent events.
Many of my friends on social media have declared if I don't get involved with the protests or at least publicly decry the deaths of Floyd and Arbery, then I am part of the problem. I do not believe this is true.
I spent my day off notifying our community what was going on in the Cobb County protests in real time. If I didn't care about what was happening almost immediately outside my front door, then I wouldn't have bothered to work that day. And that would mean I'm in the wrong profession. We as journalists are meant to observe and tell you what we see. It's up to you to decide what is right and what is wrong. That doesn't mean we don't abhor injustice. Of course we do. But to have any credibility at all, we cannot and should not wear our personal beliefs on our sleeves.
I consider all of the columnists who appear on these pages as my friends. All who read this are my neighbors. Will we agree all the time? No, but we can listen to one another to try to understand each other's positions. And if we still disagree, then we have that right, too. I just hope we can do that with respect and tolerance.
Again, there are no easy answers to what's going on in the world. But I'm willing to listen to what you have to say. First, though, I'm going to take some time to play with my son. He's going to grow up soon and playtime will be over. He'll go out into the world and have to contend with the decisions we make today. Let's make them good ones.