Do you remember the game show “Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader”? It was hosted by comedian Jeff Foxworthy, whose claim to fame was the punchline “ ... then you might be a redneck.”
The show stumped average Joes with trivia questions that, supposedly, fifth grade students on the program could answer.
That show best describes how my week has gone, although instead of fabulous prizes, my goals are to a) not have a meltdown, b) not let my kid have a meltdown, and c) have enough energy to make it through the rest of my workday.
If you aren’t in the loop, school is in session for the Cobb and Marietta districts. Because of the pandemic, kids aren’t headed off to class on the school bus. Instead, they’re learning lessons at home via laptops and “virtual instruction.”
I’m not going to get into the fray about whether this was the right move by the school systems. Whether I like it or not, this is the way things are for the time being. So I’m trying to grin and bear it.
It’s tough, though.
I’ve mentioned in this space before that I work evenings. All of Cobb’s elementary schoolers start the day at 8 a.m. I’m not exactly a morning person, yet I find myself drowsily sitting by my 8-year-old son’s side, playing a combination of cheerleader and taskmaster.
There’s also a fine line between being a “hover mother” and knowing when to get involved if my son is struggling with an assignment. I’m not stepping in and doing the work for him, but I’m not sure how much help I should provide. It’s a lesson in moderation and patience.
For instance, my son, who is in third grade, is filling out worksheets online by typing in his answers. He doesn’t know the layout of the keyboard. (Do they still teach typing in school? It was required for me to graduate, but younger coworkers tell me they never learned to type properly.)
It can be a slow process watching him peck out words, but I’m not sure he’s old enough to teach him the “home keys” and so forth.
Then, do I correct his punctuation and spelling? That’s one of my jobs at the paper, so it’s hard to resist the urge to do the same for my son.
I’m convinced no child under the age of 10 can sit still and pay attention to on-screen lessons for even a 4-hour day. Consider your own behavior during a Zoom meeting. Did you ever fidget, check your phone or let your mind wander? Adults can usually remind themselves to refocus and pay attention.
Kids, not so much.
I have a coworker who agrees.
“It’s not so bad with my middle schooler since she can pretty much stay on task independently,” she told me. “It’s hard telling my kindergartner to sit still and pay attention to a screen of people she’s never met in person before... and then she has technical difficulties while I’m trying to work.”
Oh, yes, technical issues.
My family couldn’t log in to Cobb’s learning portal on the first morning of classes. We got there eventually, but I’m still hearing teachers comment they can’t get videos to play or class rosters to load.
So they adapt. These wonderful educators are doing their best to keep students engaged. They are also teaching kids and adults how to navigate the website and turn in assignments.
God bless you all. On top of all your other jobs, you can add “technical support” to your resumes.
About a year ago, long before I heard the word “coronavirus,” I wrote a column wondering if the education portal was a waste of money.
“If the portal is too complicated to navigate before even the most involved parent has had their ‘cuppa joe,’ I promise they aren’t going to use it,” I predicted.
Fortunately, it appears most families are on board. Cobb Superintendent Chris Ragsdale told the school board on Thursday about 107,000 of the Cobb School District’s approximately 113,000 students have logged on to the virtual schooling platform through the first three days of school. Roughly 8,000 are still awaiting the equipment needed to log in.
These figures show me a majority of parents do care about their kids’ education. They’ll do what it takes for their children to succeed, even in these very unprecedented times.
The bad news for parents is, more than ever, we need to bone up on long-forgotten lessons from our own classroom days. Can you remember what a standard form of a number is versus an expanded form? How about, “What makes rocks smooth?”
If you know the answers, you’re smarter than a third grader. I’m stuck on easier questions like, “What day of the week is it?”