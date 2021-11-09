The American people are in a financial struggle with skyrocketing inflation causing a substantial increase in the prices of food, gas, and more. Yet, the Democrats led by Biden and Pelosi, desire to raise taxes and to make sure those taxes are received. They plan to hire 87,000 IRS agents to monitor all Americans with $600 in transactions from their bank account. This goes against the 4th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution that protects citizens against “unreasonable searches and seizures” by the government.
Meanwhile, those in Congress have forgotten they are servants of the people; but instead, are serving themselves. Congress has exempted themselves from insider trading laws while the American people must comply with a different standard.
Queen Nancy Pelosi has been in Congress for over 30 years and has amassed millions upon millions of dollars. Today, the Pelosis enjoy over $350 million with a Napa Valley mansion worth $25 million, commercial property in San Francisco worth $50 million, seven properties worth $16.5 million, a $5 million vineyard and annual stock investments that beat Warren Buffett and all the top fund managers. How did Queen Nancy accumulate so much wealth? She timed the market perfectly. In January, the Pelosis made millions of stock market purchases in Tesla and other companies just before Biden announced the electric car incentives. In March, millions more for the Pelosis were made with purchases of Microsoft just before the tech giant got a $22 billion contract with the military.
The time has come for all politicians to be held accountable. It is time that Congress remove protections of insider trading for themselves and allow the IRS to audit all members of Congress, families, and staffers yearly who are benefiting from insider trading for their own personal gain with no oversight. This will force politicians to look out for the American people rather than them looking out for themselves. The problem isn’t the $600 transactions by Americans. The problem is the elites who think their power is over the people.
