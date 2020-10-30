Editor’s note: These letters were submitted by the MDJ’s Monday deadline. No further letters concerning the election will be considered until after Nov. 3
DEAR EDITOR:
Lucy McBath is a good sheep. Wherever her leader tells her to go, she goes. When her leader, Nancy Pelosi, tells her to do something , she does it. During the fake impeachment of our president, she followed the other sheep, the Democrats and Nancy Pelosi. If Nancy says go here, go there Mcbath goes. The Democrats all follow their herder.
You see Pelosi and the other Democrats threaten the Democrats by withholding funds during their elections. If they stray they get in trouble .even during the Justice hearings for the Supreme Court. She is a good sheep and follower. I think we need a leader , not a follower
Jim Corder
Acworth
DEAR EDITOR:
If Joe Biden wins on Nov. 3, and if both the Senate and House are elected with Democratic majorities, what will happen come 2021? What we all would like to see happen is not necessarily what will occur. What would be great for America from such a result is a golden opportunity to finally, finally get a leader to stop the excessive divisiveness that torments this country.
Mr. Biden would enter office as the president of all Americans as he stated he will be in the last debate. If true, he can lead with courage through words and actions that he means what he said. First off, a cabinet that is reflective of all America, without regard to race, gender, or party. Second, from day one, no using the past administration as a pounding board to make himself look better. Might be hard since he was part of the Obama administration that never took blame for anything but preferred to demonize George W. Bush. Day one, you are president, and the past is a huge part of our problems, so let it go, be a leader!
Now, here’s where the real leadership comes in, making those you helped get you elected happy. They have wants and they expect you to deliver. They will want some sort of commission to investigate the previous administration, don’t go there. The country is fragile, resist these efforts for another pound of flesh. They will want you to pack the Supreme Court; again, don’t go there. Of anything that your supporters want, this is the one item that will doom your entire presidency from day one.
Americans, for the most part, understand the system of checks and balances the Constitution so wisely provides. You’ll already have the White House, Mr. Biden, so you have the executive branch. You’ll likely also have both houses of Congress, so you’ll have control of the legislative branch. In this case the only thing left to keep watch to ensure protection to the people is the judicial branch. You try and usurp this process by trying to pack the court and your administration will be tarnished and gutted the very day you voice support for such a plan, or even if you refuse to go on record against such nonsense.
If you win Mr. Biden, take the high road and become that leader that America so desperately needs.
Ron Quigley
Marietta
DEAR EDITOR:
An old saying came to mind to describe the Biden campaign: “Like father, like son.” No ethics, no morals ...
Jack Riddle
Smyrna
DEAR EDITOR:
As Mark Twain may have advised President Trump “ Never have a battle of wits with an unarmed man.”
Raymond Spornberger
Marietta
DEAR EDITOR:
Just thinking about our elections and outside influence in the outcomes. In my opinion, I think only residents, businesses or other entities located in a particular area, such as city, county, state or national, should be allowed to contribute funds to campaigns in that particular area.
We should be able to choose those whose values are the same as ours to run our city, county, state and nation, rather than outsiders. Could that sort of be on the reverse order as taxation without representation?
They shouldn’t have a “say so” unless they are paying taxes or living in that area? Let them use their money to help charities or pay off national debt, if they need somewhere to spend it.
Lynda McLeroy
Marietta
DEAR EDITOR:
To help end the divisiveness today, I’ll go first. Regardless of who you are voting for, I like you.
Daniel F. Kirk
Kennesaw
