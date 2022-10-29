“America has a long history of systemic racism.” Kamala Harris makes this statement in a TV ad that is being run for the upcoming senatorial election in Georgia. Two other Black leaders are making similar statements in the ad. President Biden in his inaugural speech mentioned the “sting of systemic racism.”
Why do politicians drop this sound bite and then walk away? Don’t they have a solution for this problem?
There are five major areas that have been marked with systemic racism: Education, Employment, Healthcare, Home Ownership, and Justice. Why doesn’t Madame Vice President choose just one of these areas, commit to examining the root causes and find solutions? She has two years left to do something meaningful.
Has Senator Warnock been working on any of these since he was sent to Washington? And President Biden could harness the resources of the federal government and solve something during his tenure.
Over a million returning Black soldiers from WWII were denied the benefits of housing and education under the GI Bill. The legislation was there, but it was Southern Democrat politicians, for the most part, who schemed to be sure the Blacks would be hampered in their attempt to obtain equal housing.
As to education, on paper, the Blacks had the same benefits, but segregation still controlled so Black veterans were shunted to Black colleges if they wanted to earn a degree. Those colleges were overwhelmed and underfunded and the education received there was not always on a par with white colleges.
The original GI Bill ended in 1956. Are there any more such acts or actions lurking out there that need to be dealt with? Because they need to be. Is it possible that as individual racism diminishes, so will systemic racism? In 2021, the Gallup Poll said that 94% of people have no problem with interracial marriages; in its first year of polling, 1958, only 4% of people felt that way.
“If you’re a leader, it’s a dereliction of duty not to participate in a solution.” VP Harris asserted to Seth Myers when appearing recently on his show and discussing Gov. Abbot’s decision to send migrants to DC.
With as many people waving the systemic racism banner, are any of our leaders, of both parties, trying to do something about it? Or are they all derelict in their duties?
