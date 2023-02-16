Dear Editor:
State lawmakers should consider proposals that offer every child the opportunity to use an education savings account. With an account, as adopted in Arizona, Florida, Mississippi, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, state officials deposit a portion of a child’s funds from the state education formula (or a separate appropriation) in a private account that parents use to buy education products and services for their children.
Some states use separate appropriations to fund the accounts, while others still use tax credits for donations to scholarship organizations. However, state officials should make the accounts part of the school funding formula.
Though savings account laws vary slightly from state to state, in general, this is how the accounts work: A parent applies for an account, usually submitting the application to a state department of education.
For more information on how the accounts work, see Jonathan Butcher, "A Primer on Education Savings Accounts: Giving Every Child the Chance to Succeed," Heritage Foundation Backgrounder No. 3245, September 15, 2017.
If the agency approves the application, the parent removes the child from the assigned public school. The state agency sends parents information that allows them to access an online account portal, where parents can either choose from a list of education providers, such as a personal tutor, and products, such as textbooks, or request access to a provider who is not on the list. State officials review potential education vendors to add them to an approved list of participating vendors.
Parents make purchases using the online portal and can send their child to a private school, pay tuition for online courses or individual services, such as classes at traditional public schools, hire an education therapist and personal tutors, pay for transportation services, and more, in any combination. Again, state laws vary, but typically parents can also save at least a portion of unused account funds for another year.
Ralph Bruce
Marietta
