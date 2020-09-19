Wildfires raged in California as President Donald Trump and Joe Biden continued their blame game over responsibility for the blazes that have devastated millions of acres, killed at least 35 people, forced tens of thousands from their homes and worsened air pollution. They traded charges as Trump went to California and met with Gov. Gavin Newsom and other officials concerning the extensive federal assistance provided for the state in its efforts to combat the scourge of wildfires.
The finger-pointing on climate underscored the presidential election campaign between Democratic nominee Biden and the incumbent Republican president. Biden laid the blame on Trump’s “indifference” to climate, accusing the president of being “a climate arsonist.” Trump contended California officials were to blame for failing to practice land management. Biden charged that Trump’s indifference was “costing tens of billions of dollars to rebuild, where the human cost, the lives, the livelihoods the homes and the communities destroyed are immeasurable.”
Biden said, “We have a choice. We can invest in our infrastructure, make it stronger, more resilient, improving the health of Americans and creating millions of good-paying jobs while at the same time tackling the root causes of climate change.” Or, he said, “we can continue down the path Donald Trump has us on ... the path of indifference.” He tried to portray the climate change issue as nonpartisan and one of four issues facing this country, the other three being the coronavirus pandemic, the country’s economic slowdown and what he has called growing white supremacy he blamed on Trump.
Giving support for Biden’s charges, Julien Emile-Geay, an associate professor of earth sciences at the University of Southern California, said: “Voters will soon have to choose between an administration invested into denying objective information — including, but not limited to, all the science it finds inconvenient — and a Democratic ticket that, for all its faults, at least acknowledges this reality. This is what political choice has turned to in 2020: a referendum on objective reality.”
Biden said: “With every bout of nature’s fury caused by our own inaction on climate change, more Americans see and feel the devastation. Whether they’re in big cities, small towns, coastlines or farm towns. It’s happening everywhere. It’s happening now. It affects us all.” He charged that Trump “has no interest in meeting this moment. He’s already said he wanted to withhold aid to California, to punish the people of California. Because they didn’t vote for him. This is another crisis. Another crisis he won’t take responsibility for. The west is literally on fire….It’s clear that we’re not safe in Donald Trump’s America,” Biden said. “This is Donald Trump’s America. He’s in charge.”
Touting his proposed legislative program, he took further shots at the president. He said: “When Donald Trump thinks about climate change, he thinks hoax. When I think about climate change I think jobs. When Donald Trump thinks about renewable energy he sees windmills somehow as causing cancer. I see American manufacturing. When Donald Trump thinks about LED light bulbs, he says they’re no good, they always make him look orange …”
On a visit to California to see the devastation from the wildfires, Trump awarded the distinguished flying cross to seven members of California national guard for valor and skill in multiple helicopter flight through hazardous smoke and fire to rescue more than 250 people stranded in areas of heavy smoke and fire. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom thanked Trump for extensive federal assistance for combating the blazes, part of what could be record-setting wildfires in the West.
Let’s hope these efforts will go far in helping to end the scourge of wildfires in California and other areas in the western United States.