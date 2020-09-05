In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kennesaw State University has the largest enrollment in its history with nearly 41,000 students. There’s an almost 25% increase in freshmen and transfer freshmen over 2019, one-third higher than the previous year’s enrollment. According to KSU, it’s the largest freshman class enrolled in bachelor’s degree programs in the state. Of course, students are studying online because of the virus.
Other colleges and universities in Georgia and across the country are following the same pattern of online instruction due to loss of students and funding. KSU president Pamela Whitten credited the quality of the university’s programs and its dedicated faculty and staff “who work every day to ensure the success of students,” she said. “Given the current challenges and uncertainty, it is especially gratifying to see that our students and their families are prioritizing a college education.”
Whitten says the university’s nursing program will double enrollment by 2025 and help address a nursing shortage in Georgia, thanks to a gift of almost $9 million from Wellstar Health System, even as entering freshmen studying nursing grew by almost 41% over the previous year. KSU’s Marietta campus — the Southern Polytechnic College of Engineering and Engineering Technology — increased enrollment to more than 5,000 students. At the same time, the university’s graduate programs rose by nearly 41% over the previous year.
“Our growth has been reflected in the wide range of outstanding programs and degrees the university offers,” Whitten said. “Our Honors and graduate programs continue to attract the best and brightest from all over, and the programs in Marietta attract top students in the STEM fields. And with KSU’s nursing program benefiting from Wellstar’s generosity, you can bet our graduates will be ready to address critical health needs for our communities in the future.”
Georgia State University in downtown Atlanta, serving many low-income students, saw dropout and failure rates decrease and the number of students receiving diplomas rise higher than ever. In Georgia and across the country, colleges and universities were experiencing increases in enrollment despite the effects of the pandemic. The effects included cuts in staff, pay and benefits, triggering protests and lawsuits aimed at reversing the layoffs at some major universities including the University of Massachusetts, California State University, Boston University and the University of Arizona.
“We are refusing to normalize layoffs,” said Barbara Bowen, professor of English at Queens College and the Graduate Center of CUNY. “The response should be to invest more in CUNY, not to threaten with cuts.” She said: “In a crisis where our university will be needed as never before, it’s bad policy to respond with mass layoffs.”
After the University of Akron in Ohio approved cutting nearly 180 faculty and staff, Dr. Susan Ramlo, a professor of general technology in the science and engineering department at the university for 26 years, protested: “To be able to fire tenured faculty without due process is to negate that job security and in a way that will make tenured faculty not stand up for their colleagues, for their research, and that weakens the entire higher education system.”
These are difficult times for higher education as well as our secondary, elementary and kindergartens. Unfortunately, this will continue until the pandemic abates even though it is increasingly urgent that students return to classes sooner rather than later.