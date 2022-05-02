For several months, I have heard many misconceptions and misinformation about the proposed City of Lost Mountain. Some stem from simple ignorance of city charters, feasibility studies, the legislative process, and local governance. Others appear to be intentionally spread by big-government activists.
One common falsehood recently repeated in an opinion piece in this paper involves a line in Lost Mountain’s city charter that says when a city council member “abstains” from a vote, it will count as an affirmative vote. The author of the opinion piece claimed this would allow council members to help advance matters in which they have a conflict of interest under the guise of “abstaining.” The author even stated that such an arrangement is unconstitutional and that no other city in Georgia has this law. This could not be further from the truth.
This falsehood results from the author cherry-picking a line of the charter which states, “An abstention shall be counted as an affirmative vote,” without regard for the rest of the charter or even a basic understanding of municipal codes of ethics.
To find the truth, one needs to read Section 2.14(b) of the charter which states “No elected official, appointed officer, or employee of the city or any agency or political entity to which this charter applies shall knowingly: … Vote or otherwise participate in the negotiation or in the making of any contract with any business or entity in which that person has a financial interest.” This section of the law describes the recusal process, which is what takes place on a governing body when a councilmember has a conflict of interest. The recusal process removes the council member from all involvement in the matter at hand, including any discussion, debate, action or inaction. When a council member has a conflict of interest, they will not decide to “abstain,” the recusal process won’t allow them to make any decisions at all.
So why does the city charter count an abstention as an affirmative vote? Government accountability. Abstentions happen when representatives don’t want to go on record one way or the other, usually to avoid making an inconvenient choice ahead of an election. Shouldn’t our council members do the jobs we elect them to do?
By counting an abstention as an affirmative vote, there will be no hiding and no unnecessary delays in conducting Lost Mountain’s business. If abstaining does not count as an affirmative vote, a councilmember could delay a variance or an ordinance, thereby preventing the city from conducting its business in a timely fashion. Don’t West Cobb residents deserve a government that actually works?
Not only is the affirmative abstention perfectly legal, this accountability mechanism is actually encouraged by the Georgia Municipal Association and is included in their model charter. For these reasons, many Georgia cities treat an abstention as an affirmative vote, including Adairsville, Euharlee, Jefferson, Morrow, Snellville, Tybee Island, and Zebulon.
Voters, don’t believe everything you read about cityhood online. Anti-city activists are trying to confuse you with misinformation, but the truth remains the same: the vote on cityhood is about local control of planning and development. It’s about taking decisions about what goes into our backyards away from commissioners who don’t live here, and putting them into the hands of seven representatives from our community.
As the rest of Cobb County has been fully developed, or “over-developed” in some cases, those of us that support cityhood desire to maintain West Cobb for many years to come as a suburban slice of heaven with a rural feel, lots of treetops, rolling hills and twisting lanes.
In a county of almost 800,000 – more than the population of some U.S. states – I want to see the 75,000 residents in Lost Mountain have true local control. This election, we have the opportunity to do just that.
I hope you will join me in voting “YES” for City of Lost Mountain on May 24th.
