As a young man I would wince when I heard my elders speak of “the good old days.” Now that I have passed the half-century mark, I catch myself talking about “the good old days.”
Today, I reflect on the passing of my friend, former US Senator Max Cleland. He served Georgia, my home state and our nation in so many ways.
As a triple amputee Vietnam veteran he had the same bureaucratic struggles with government. Once I remember when he went to the Veterans Affairs office to pick up a wheelchair as he struggled with a broken wheelchair and broken hand. The receptionist, after asking for his name and info, clearly stated, “sir, you are not in the system.” Max refuted her claim and explained, “ma’am, I am the system” as he was former head of the VA and had held a long list of government posts.
We often hear of the state, the bureaucracy, the evil of government servants. But Max was a voice for us in the complex gritty sausage making of American government public policy.
We forget that it is “we the people” who keep our dear United States democracy together. It is not a perfect union, but as we look around the world, we got a darn good one.
Max was good to me in so many ways. Opening doors of opportunity to a young man with big dreams and Latino immigrant parents.
As I reflect on the many personal memories of my friend Max Cleland, one stands out. We were in a Veterans Day parade on a very cold, windy day in New Hampshire. Max was in a convertible and I was walking alongside him. People were waving flags. Proud of our nation. I glanced over to Max and yelled, “this is America.” Thinking out loud of an America in which strangers came together to be a voice in our democracy and celebrate our public servants. Max smiled and gave me a big thumbs up.
I have lived long enough to see my home state of Georgia go from deep blue, to deep red, to now a questionable purple. But I remember when Democrats and Republicans had a civility to get things done in the best interest of us, the people.
As Ronald Reagan was fond of saying “the good old days weren’t so good … and America’s best days are ahead.” I still have hope that it will all work out and the pendulum of democracy will return back to the “good old days” of public servants like Max Cleland.
Rest in peace my friend. Thank you for your sacrifices and services to our nation. You will be missed.
Political Scientist Dr. Wilson Triviño is a speaker and writer for @abcvision.
