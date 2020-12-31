19,232,843
1,258,540
334,029
These numbers taken from the CDC website represent the total number of COVID-19 cases, the new cases in the last 7 days, and finally the total number of deaths in the United States, respectively — by the time you read this, all these numbers will have changed. Due to the omnipresent nature of COVID-19, and how it is penetrating all parts of our lives, Americans are very likely to be aware of these numbers due to the persistent chyrons on cable news networks.
In the last nine months, hospitals have developed a whole new set of data points in response to COVID-19: number of COVID patients in-house, number of ICU beds available, number of ventilators available, the burn rate of Personal Protection Equipment (masks, gowns, gloves, and eye protection), the burn rate of COVID-19 tests, etc. The use of data to drive performance is not new to hospitals: We have always tracked our outcomes in regard to infections, our ability to provide timely care for heart attacks and strokes, and assessing how well we are doing in delivering care from our patients’ perspective. The COVID data has simply been added to the old metrics — they have not replaced them. Front-line workers have continued to take care of patients with COVID and without, and the goal will always be to deliver high-quality care.
Both the seemingly endless news about COVID that the general population is exposed to on a daily basis and what healthcare workers are experiencing in caring for COVID patients can lead to a sense of hopelessness. I, personally, have had my dark moments during the pandemic, but have always tried to emphasize the bright moments: nurses covering an extra shift, providers facilitating communication with family members via a tablet, and health care workers doing what is expected of them every day in spite of the pandemic.
One new number, however, will stick with me for a long time: 23.
A few days ago, I was fortunate enough to help dispense COVID-19 vaccines to health care workers. In that four-hour shift, I administered vaccines to 23 people, among them ICU nurses, ICU doctors, Environmental Services employees, a Medical Interpreter, and an Emergency Medicine intern. I will say I was most pleased when one of the nurses told me “good job” after I completed the intramuscular injection — high praise considering the source. As the four-hour session rolled on, and I completed the requisite paperwork, I kept staring at the growing list of people I had vaccinated — God, it felt good.
The purpose of me sharing this with you is not to applaud the health care workers who received the vaccine, nor for any accolades to the health care industry for the development and delivery of the vaccines, but asking you all for a simple request: Remain vigilant. Please continue to wear face coverings, maintain social distance and perform hand hygiene. I cannot say that this is an easy task. Missing out on seeing family and friends for the last nine months has not been easy. We are all social creatures and none of this is normal. But, the introduction of vaccines is a mark that we can turn the page on this pandemic.
I leave you with this piece of good news: That number 23 will have changed by the time you read this. While we must stay the course to try and get the virus under control — no matter how “COVID-fatigued” we are — hope is here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.