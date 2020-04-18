For most of us, that which seemed impossible just a few weeks ago is our new daily reality. No matter our age, occupation, or zip code, COVID-19 is affecting all of our lives. As we adjust to the effects of a modern health crisis, we must recognize the broad-reaching mental health implications. According to a recent poll by the American Psychiatric Association, most Americans (59%) feel coronavirus is having a serious impact on their day-to-day lives.
At the most basic level, some worry about food shortages, medication inaccessibility, and/or diminishing supplies that we deem (accurately or not) necessary for survival. Further, the instability of the stock market combined with real threats to the financial stability of our institutions has contributed to anxiety regarding the short and long-term economic fall-out. Two-thirds of Americans (68%) fear that the coronavirus will have a long-lasting impact on the American economy, and their personal financial situations. But the potential emotional fall-out is what most preoccupies people. Nearly 62% of Americans fear that family and loved ones may contract coronavirus (62%). Our affection for the people in our lives and affinity for human connection is powerful, and precisely why social distancing is proving so emotionally difficult.
Everything is the same, but different — from work to home to play. We’re celebrating birthdays, holidays, and milestones apart from cherished friends and family. This is new territory on so many levels, and it is decidedly difficult. So, how do we navigate the “real world” now in the absence of the usual comforts we find in gathering, sharing a meal, and enjoying a hug?
There is no single answer to ease our anxiety, but there are established and evidence-based mental health practices that can not only help foster a stronger sense of well-being during this challenging season, but a stronger sense of self and community. The strategies I’m sharing with you are designed to bring a sense of connection and purpose into our lives, and I hope that you find they help you.
10 Tips to Preserve Your Mental Health While Socially Distancing:
Be social, from a distance
Arrange Facetime, Zoom, or Google Hangout “potlucks” and game nights. Schedule one night for family, and another night for friends. For those who are especially isolated, turn on a video chat while you do other activities in your home to simulate the sense of having company. While it is not a replacement for the authentic connections we experience in person, sharing a common activity virtually can help alleviate the sense of loneliness so many are experiencing.
Keep a schedule
While it will likely look different than your usual routine, humans are creatures of habit and sticking to a schedule can help maintain a sense that the world is as you know it to be. If you are accustomed to waking up at 7:00 am and commuting for an hour while listening to a podcast, maybe you shift your wake-up time to 7:30 and enjoy the new possibility of listening to a podcast on the porch with a cup of coffee.
Exercise!
Moving your body is not only good for your immune system and muscles, it’s good for your mental health. If going to the gym is part of your customary routine, create a new home-friendly regimen. If you aren’t usually physically active, now’s the perfect time to get started. Check out the kickboxing and family fitness activities on Wellstar Health System’s YouTube channel.
Utilize telehealth to connect with mental health professionals
Reach out if you need someone to talk to. Wellstar offers telehealth sessions for virtual doctor visits. And if you are feeling overwhelmed, you can text this crisis hotline.
Find a new project
Use this time to identify new “possibilities.” Start a new project or look for a new opportunity to create or refine a new dimension of yourself. Try out new things, see what captures your interest, and if it’s feeling like a strain, move on.
Alone time
Socializing is important, but so is spending restorative time alone. Shelter-in-place rules have put many families or people who cohabitate in closer proximity for more prolonged periods of time than they are used to. Find comfort in solitude, and use it as a time for refinement and personal growth. Whether you have to go for a walk, take a bath, or wake up early/stay up late, try to get some time alone every day.
Be OK with not being OK
Many are dealing with different schedules with new pockets of downtime. This can lead to a sense that we must be productive in order to be positive. The opposite is actually true. Give yourself time to feel — to be bored, to be sad, to be anxious, or to be angry. These are not feelings that need to be avoided. They are part of our humanness and can be worked through without devastating consequences. These are lessons we need to learn ourselves before we can teach them to our children and grandchildren.
Connect with nature to restore emotional calm
Studies have shown that regularly connecting with nature can change activity in the prefrontal cortex. Why is this important? That’s the part of the brain that can help you manage anxious and destructive thoughts. Even 10 minutes outside each day as part of your regular routine can give your brain a break and help restore emotional calm.
Limit your news and social media intake
While it can be tempting to scroll through news outlets and social feeds throughout the day, allowing yourself to constantly be bombarded by images that evoke fear or harsh self-judgment can be harmful. Allocate specific and limited times of the day to check in with your trusted, local news sources and social media. Focus on your community’s “good” news stories, and refrain from reading news or social media feeds at least a half hour before bedtime, when we can feel especially anxious. Preparing the mind for a restful night of sleep is imperative.
Find a way to help
Humans need a sense of purpose, and with the uncertainties of the “real world” today, it can be easy for some to develop a pessimistic outlook. For many people, volunteerism and philanthropy are pivotal to their sense of purpose. While we might not be able to help out in our usual—and physically present —ways, think of the small things you can do to find purpose. Reach out to a neighbor, sew a mask, send someone a card, post a sign in your yard . . . all of these small gestures can satisfy the greater need to give back to others.
Lastly, keep perspective. We can only control what we can control. By employing these 10 tips, you can better manage your anxiety, depression, and the sense of uncertainty we are all dealing with in the face of this pandemic. If you only employ one tip? Let it be this the one: In our physical isolation, lean into connection. We need one another more than ever during this time.