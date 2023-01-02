Dear Editor:
Marietta’s government actively participates in the electric utility industry which is continually evolving as a result of regulatory, technology, economic and competitive factors. Marietta’s community-owned, non-profit, retail electric supplier is known as Marietta Power. It serves around 45,000 electric customers and is one of three departments in the city’s Utility Division. Electricity supplied by a community-owned and operated utility is known as public power. The stated purpose of public power is to provide communities with safe, reliable, not-for-profit electricity at a reasonable price, while protecting the environment.
Municipal utilities are often compared to public school systems, whereby they are a division of local government, owned by the community, and run by boards of local officials accountable to its citizens. Marietta Power varies from this profile in one important way — citizen control. Marietta’s Board of Lights and Water is strictly advisory in that it can only make recommendations to the City Council. Five Marietta utility board members are appointed by elected officials. The mayor and one councilmember are also board members. Decisions made by the board are reviewed and approved by the City Council. This also means the mayor has veto power over board decisions. There are no guiding qualifications and no term limits for board appointees. It is generally understood they will be replaced if they disagree with city officials on employee, operational and financial matters. Electric Co-ops are more transparent and democratic than Marietta’s public utility. Co-ops are owned by their customers and, like shareholders of a private corporation, each co-op account gets a vote in selecting members of its board.
The BLW Board routinely rubber stamps whatever the mayor and council want, which is primarily money. Each year the city council takes a big bite out of Marietta Power’s revenues, creating a conflict of interest. Reducing rates or reducing demand for electricity by implementing energy efficiency programs reduces critical revenue for the city. Cobb EMC refunds excess revenue to its customers. The $14 million Marietta Power annually transfers into the city’s General Fund is that funds greatest revenue source. Additional utility spending on non-essential projects (such as SPLOST beautification projects) can push this contribution into the $20million range. It is time candidates for the BLW Board present their credentials and stand for election to four year terms and do away with the cronyism running our vital electric service.
Larry Wills
Marietta
