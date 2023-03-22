The MDJ recent 3/8/23 article “Around Town - Cobb County Leadership Polarized” quoted me only partially regarding the misleading Chrysalis Lab report/recommendations to the Cobb County Board of Commissioners (BoC) Democrat majority listed as stakeholders on the report. Republican commissioners were excluded. Chairwoman Lisa Cupid denied that she had secret meetings by calling them “private conversations.” This does not change the fact that those two Republican commissioners representing approximately 200,000 constituents each were kept in the dark.
I pointed out in a recent BoC meeting that Chrysalis Lab inaccurately alleged: “Cobb County, like suburban communities across the nation, remains stubbornly segregated and inequitable along racial lines.” I gave statistics which prove that this is NOT true, but those statistics were omitted from the article.
Georgia is #3 in the top 10 states with the highest black population and #9 in the country in the Diversity Index. Cobb County is 29% Black (US 13%) and 61% White (US 75%). Yes, Cobb still has a white majority.
Thus, neighborhoods will reflect that majority. People move to neighborhoods that they can afford for the activities and amenities they choose, including schools. By including such information with my quote, it would NOT have met the article’s need to “illuminate one remark in the report, which reads, ‘Many interviewees perceived there to be a significant disconnect between residents who recognize the existence of inequities in Cobb County and those who don’t.’”
Chrysalis Labs and the majority members of the BoC are pushing Diversity, Equity, Inclusion (DEI) in which, as a recent Washington Times article stated, “Equity Is Just Reverse Racism…where those considered minorities are given a step up….. (and) whites will be given lower status than minorities.”
Instead, America offers everyone the opportunity to work hard, save, buy the home they can afford, and stay involved with their children and their education, improving grade scores. This gives everyone a chance to pursue the American Dream. Lisa Cupid is a perfect example of that success. Any mentality of victimhood and covetous envy for neighbors’ properties is the opposite of that dream. Moving struggling populations into different zip codes and only focusing on the color of ones’ skin or gender instead of talents and abilities harms everyone and becomes a race to the bottom. Cobb is better than that.
