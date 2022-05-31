Funny how capitalism works. In America you can start a business to protest business. How about "Rent-a-Mob." Have you ever wondered how so called protests seem to instantly appear when a political issue that isn’t in accord with the left’s ideology is being announced? And only a small picture featuring a few of the more obnoxious protesters is portrayed as representative of a so-called gathering?
Why does the left consistently twist and misrepresent something as simple a memo illegally “leaked” from the Supreme Court -- that plainly says the court does not make laws, they interpret laws -- as, according to the rent-a-mob, a national prohibition on abortions? For those who watch the mindless sitcoms and garbage the media term entertainment, these rent-a-mobs somehow represent a significant portion of the American people’s mindset. Says who? The “media” of course. The same media that shut out any knowledge (now headline news) of Hunter Biden’s twisted business deals with China, Ukraine and Russia in which the “big guy” was a part of.
Who do we as honest Americans look to for honesty anymore? What has happened to the America I grew up in, trusted and served 20 years in the military for? I am disgusted with the media and our government.
