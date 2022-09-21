Let me share one more time my views on the Civil War or the War Between the States or whatever you want to call it. It started 161 years ago, lasted for four bloody years and ended with the South getting its fanny kicked and on the losing end of the 1-0 score. It wasn’t that close.
For one thing, the North had a lot of steel mills and turned out 2 billion lethal Minié balls for the Civil War. We produced a bunch of cotton balls in the South which didn’t do near as much damage.
Unfortunately, a whole lot of folks around here never got over it and to listen to them, you would have thought the South won the war. They claimed the Confederacy was only defeated because of the North had more men and resources. They call it the Lost Cause, like it was something noble and heroic. Ask Black folks how noble and heroic it was.
I had a bellyful of this crowd during the runup to the 1996 Centennial Olympic Games and their threats and bullying over demanding the old Georgia state flag with its Confederate battle flag design be flown at all our venues, although the Olympic charter stated clearly that only the national flag and the Olympic flag could be displayed.
Despite their huffing and puffing the Games proceeded without incident but the flaggers earned the lasting enmity of this ol’ Southern boy who is more inclined to look at our bright future and not at a past that is gone with the wind.
So, one might think that I would oppose the continued presence of Wildman’s Civil War Surplus store and its Confederate paraphernalia in downtown Kennesaw. If so, one would be wrong. The chances of me entering the facility are about as good as the sun rising in the west. But Wildman’s has every right to operate in Kennesaw if it hasn’t broken any laws and according to the city, it has not. That seems to have been confirmed by City Attorney Randall Bentley, Sr.
There are some folks that – to quote proprietor Marjorie Lyon – “have their knickers in a twist.” That includes Steve Welsh who is an unhappy camper about Wildman’s which reopened earlier this year following the death of the death of longtime owner Dent Myers.
Welsh — whose father-in-law, James “Doc” Eaton, resigned from the Kennesaw city council earlier this year in protest of a renewed business license for Wildman’s – thinks the place is in code violations and should be required to get a new business license or should become a museum. In short, Welsh thinks Wildman’s is a nuisance. Maybe so, but not according to the law.
Bentley told the Marietta Daily Journal this past week that city officials had examined both the property and the law and under Kennesaw code, the property did not meet the two definitions needed to be considered a nuisance. Also, Assistant City Manager Marty Hughes said Kennesaw upheld its rules on code enforcement.
Welsh said if he were in charge – which he isn’t – he would use the state obscenity law to limit what can be displayed on the exterior of the property and to exclude people younger than 18 from being admitted. Who made this guy chief of the Thought Police?
Lyon said she believes that the city is being pressured by people who claim to be all for diversity of thought but aren’t willing to extend the same courtesy to her business. I suspect she has hit the proverbial nail on the proverbial head.
Diversity of thought seems to be in the eye of the beholder. Today, the pendulum has swung from the “Fergit, Hell!” crowd to the Woke weenies, who are equally loathsome. Like the flaggers, they can’t let go of yesterday.
In their case, they have decided that anything or anybody connected with the Old South is bad and have been tearing down statues and changing the names of anything even remotely connected with our past . They went beyond the pale in slandering the reputation of Henry W. Grady, the long-ago proponent of the New South. But that’s a story for another day.
To Mr. Welsh and the other knicker-twisters, don’t expect to see me at Wildman’s for the many reasons I have already articulated about my antipathy for the old state flaggers and the not-so-noble Lost Cause but as long as the business meets the legal requirements of the City of Kennesaw – which they do -- they have as much right to operate their business as you do yours and I do mine.
If you don’t like what they represent and you want them gone from the City of Kennesaw, just don’t do business with them. You don’t like the place, don’t patronize the place. Or, you could always move to another place. Just a thought.
