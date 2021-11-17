Don’t look now but it seems that four areas of the county have completed feasibility studies that confirm becoming an incorporated city is not only financially doable, it is a viable option to the county commission’s sometimes tone-deaf zoning decisions. The proposed cities are Lost Mountain, Mableton, East Cobb and Vinings.
Before a new city can be formed, supporters are required to furnish a study that demonstrates that proposed services in the would-be city can be funded by existing sources of revenue, not with new taxes. That has happened.
Georgia State University's Andrew Young School of Policy Studies says a City of East Cobb would run a budget surplus with a lower property tax rate than Cobb County's.
Studies conducted by the Carl Vinson Institute of Government at the University of Georgia show that Lost Mountain, Mableton and Vinings would each produce an annual surplus from revenue generated by existing fees and taxes.
Residents must also have a state legislator introduce a bill to incorporate an area and have a city’s proposed boundaries drawn up. That, too, has happened.
State Rep. Erica Thomas, D-Austell, filed a bill that would incorporate the Mableton area. The bill was co-sponsored by state Reps. Erick Allen, D-Vinings, and David Wilkerson, D-Powder Springs.
State Reps. Ed Setzler, R-Acworth, and Ginny Ehrhart, R-west Cobb, are pushing the bid for Lost Mountain. State Reps. Matt Dollar and Sharon Cooper, both east Cobb Republicans are championing the City of East Cobb. State Reps. John Carson, R-northeast Cobb, and Erick Allen, D-Vinings filed the bill for the Vinings study.
To qualify for incorporation, a new city must offer its citizens at least three services, either directly or by contract, from a list ranging from law enforcement to zoning to code enforcement to road maintenance and the like.
If there is a common thread running through the proposed cities in Cobb County, it is zoning. Lost Mountain would control zoning, code enforcement and parks and sanitation. The proposed City of Vinings would handle zoning, code enforcement and parks. Mableton would take over zoning and planning as well as parks and recreation, code enforcement and solid waste removal services.
East Cobb, the most controversial of the four groups, given their early stumbles, would add police and fire services to planning, zoning and code enforcement.
As I have said before, zoning is tantamount to a rigged game. There are a handful of attorneys who represent potential developers, all who know the relevant players in county government and how and when to time their requests. Neighborhood groups are left to play defense.
As Rep. Seltzer correctly stated in proposing the City of Lost Mountain, “In a county of 800,000 people, the idea that you have one local representative to represent 200,000 people and three of the five people that literally make every decision about your backyard, you can’t vote for. It’s a dynamic that arguably should have been fixed 20 years ago.”
If there was ever a textbook case that cityhood proponents can point to as to why zoning needs to be up-close-and-personal, witness the bizarre and inexplicable decision by the Cobb County Commission to approve the construction of 38 condominiums in Dobbin’s "Accident Potential Zone." This is a 3,000 by 5,000 square foot area where crashes during takeoff and landing are most likely to occur. The decision was made over the unanimous recommendation of the planning commission to deny the request.
That prompted one of the more naïve comments to come out of a zoning decision. Commissioner Jerica Richardson, a political neophyte of the first rank, claimed that rejecting the proposed development “would have ended up in litigation.” I am assuming she is assuming that no developer in all of mankind has ever threatened a lawsuit upon having their proposal turned down.
By the way, Jerica Richardson currently represents the area that would encompass both the City of Vinings and the City of East Cobb, if you are looking for a good reason to support incorporation.
As cityhood efforts gain steam, look for someone to play the race card, a recent and unfortunate occurrence in our county. If so, I would point out that of the local legislators who have sponsored the possibility of incorporation, three are Black Democrats (four, if you count Rep. Erick Allen’s support of both Mableton and Vinings) and six are white Republicans.
There are still hoops to be jumped. The Legislature must approve a referendum for those living within the proposed city limits and there must be a positive vote for incorporation.
In my opinion, the closer you are to those who govern, the more likely you are to have your opinion heard. Remember Cobb PR maven Ross “The Phantom” Cavitt’s recent efforts to suppress public comment at Cobb commission meetings? Try that in a City of Vinings and see what happens.
Now that the experts say cityhood is financially and operationally achievable, I say let those within the proposed cities vote on whether or not they wish to incorporate. If you are against having such a referendum, you must have a reason that escapes me.
