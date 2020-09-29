What a contrast. In last Thursday’s MDJ, Aleks Gilbert reported on a Cobb County Commission resolution to create a Council for Justice, Peace and Reconciliation. In the same edition was a Letter to the Editor from former Marietta Mayor Bill Dunaway.
The resolution, which passed 3-2, will establish a council that will be “empowered to identify opportunities across a broad spectrum to assist in the education and mitigation of systematic, institutional and structural racism.” Not surprisingly, the resolution brought out more clucking from the commissioners than a Hall County henhouse.
No clucking from Mr. Dunaway. His letter was more like a growl, as befits a loyal Georgia Bulldog. Mr. Dunaway isn’t happy with the decision at the University of Georgia to ban, among other things this football season, the revered “Dawg Walk,” a long-standing tradition where fans, along with cheerleaders and the Redcoat Band, welcome the football team as they enter Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium.
Not only that but it seems the Redcoat Band won’t be allowed to perform on the field at halftime, either. With all due respect, there have been times when the Redcoat Band played better than the football team. (Anybody remember 1995 when Florida made a rare visit to Athens and in the words of the Evil Genius, Steve Spurrier, hung “half a hundred” on the Bulldogs, 52-17? I can guarantee you the Redcoat Band was better that day.)
What particularly galls our former Hizzoner is that the UGA cheerleaders won’t be allowed to lead the team onto the field to start the game and to give a unique welcome to the opposition as it makes its appearance. He says, “You gotta admit that leading the student body with the chant of ‘Dog Food! Dog Food’ at the run-in of the opposing team is very satisfying.” Yes, it is.
To Bill Dunaway, this is approaching heresy. Among his claim to fame is serving as a UGA cheerleader from 1958 to 1961 as well as playing in the Dixie (gasp!) Redcoat Band.
In 1976, University of Georgia began the tradition of inviting alumni cheerleaders back to cheer on the field at the homecoming games. That, too, is off the table and Dunaway, a regular during those special occasions for the past four decades, is not happy. He tells his alma mater, “Now, you’ve done quit preaching and gone to meddling.”
I have dealt with an unhappy Bill Dunaway and it ain’t pretty. He got mad at me for something I said one time — I don’t remember what it was — and proceeded to chew on me every time he saw me until he finally got it out of his system. The few times I see him these days, all seems well. I assume he thinks he made his point.
But I prefer that tell-it-like-it-is style a lot better than the kind of condescending tut-tuts that emanate regularly from the Cobb Commission. Remember the reaction of Commissioner Lisa Cupid while voting to raise our millage rate. “I’m disheartened by the limited thought we have towards how the wondrous things that make life work, and make this work,” she said. “I’m disheartened by that, and disappointed.” As my sweet momma would have said, “Well, bless her heart.” That is not a compliment.
Cupid is now running for chairperson in what she referred to as “the sleepy little town of Cobb” against incumbent Mike Boyce. As one of the two dissenting votes to the passage of the resolution Cupid said, it was “very difficult to digest this with any seriousness, because it didn’t seem to reflect the sincere interest of the board and their recognition that their behavior sometimes subverts the goals of which they espouse when it comes to reaching out to community, connecting with community, serving the community, caring for the community.” You must admit Lisa Cupid does have a way with words — lots and lots of words.
The other dissenter, Commissioner Kelli Gambrill opined, “It is when you don’t feel desperate to prove a point that knowledge unfolds and reason prevails.” What in You-Know-Who’s name does that babble mean? Methinks we have a new obfuscating hector lecturer waiting in the wings.
Which brings me back to Bill Dunaway. Call him irascible, blunt or whatever but the man does not obfuscate. For example, he ends his Letter to the Editor noting that Uga, the beloved UGA mascot can’t even be in the stadium this fall. Dunaway posits that Uga might just be mad enough to bite somebody — maybe the SEC Commissioner. “That,” says the former mayor, “would make us both feel better.” Me, too.
One of my favorite entertainers, the legendary Pearl Bailey, used to sing, “Say It Simple So I Can Understand.” Lisa Cupid and Kelli Gambrill would be well-served to heed her advice. Not Bill Dunaway. He has it down flat.