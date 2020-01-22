Low-hanging fruit. It is always the easiest to pick.
When the financial institutions BB&T and SunTrust merged and changed the new organization’s name to Truist, it was obvious SunTrust Park would become Truist Park. That’s no surprise. Neither has been the reaction to the name change. It seems that nobody but the Braves, who are being paid an estimated $10 million per year over 25 years for the naming rights, and the bank like the name.
One of the first to hop on the negative bandwagon was one of the sports guys at the Daily Paper in Dunwoody. Knock me over with a feather. Incidentally, it was not the sports guy who used to pick winners of college football games by having his dog lick a picture of one of the competing coaches. That sports guy has since left for greener athletic pastures. I’m not sure about the dog.
In case you aren’t aware, the Daily Paper in Dunwoody isn’t crazy about a lot of stuff that goes on in Cobb County. I’m not sure why. Maybe it is because the Braves moved out of Malfunction Junction — where the sewers don’t and neither do a number of its citizens — without getting the paper’s approval. Evidently, the paper could leave Malfunction Junction without the Braves’ OK, but who said life is fair?
Now, Cobb County is the only county in the state with a daily newspaper and a major league baseball team. Malfunction Junction has neither. That’s got to grate on a fellow.
Sports Guy said Truist is not a word. Hmm. I checked with noted lexicographers Barney Funk and Porter Wagnall who said it was indeed a word. What did I think it was? A banjo? I said I didn’t know. I had just read it somewhere and was checking it out. Lexicographers can be so snippy.
He said he had tapped into the social media, which is akin to sticking your hand in a roach motel, except roaches die. It seems someone is circulating an online petition to call the park “The Bank,” kind of like “The Ted.” That latter reference would be Turner Field. That’s the stadium the Atlanta Committee for the Olympic Games gave to the Braves scot-free and which they, in turn, named for Ted Turner, who didn’t do squat to help us put on the 1996 Centennial Olympic Games. Actually, he did less than squat. No good deed goes unpunished.
Anyway, back to Truist Park. Sports Guy opined that “no one can call this place ‘The Truth’ given the history of how it was smuggled into Cobb County to begin with.” (We pause here to give you the opportunity to reread the above paragraph beginning: “In case you aren’t aware. ...”) I hate to say I told you so, but I am usually right about these things.
To Sports Guy and to the mental pygmies on social media ranting about the name: Get a life. The name doesn’t matter. It is the performance behind the name that counts. I don’t know the difference between an avocado and an avocet, but I know a lot about naming companies. I had a major role in naming one.
In 1982, when the Bell System was ordered to divest itself of its operating companies, I was tasked by my management with the job of coming up with a name for the new company to be located in the Southeast. After a lot of research, we discovered two things: One, there was still a cachet about the name “Bell” and, two, financial analysts in New York thought the South had a lot of growth potential. So, we decided to call the new company, BellSouth. To quote that noted musician-philosopher David Lee Roth, it wasn’t exactly rocket surgery.
We got the same reaction Truist is getting today, including national “experts” in the media and even some of our own employees who thought we were being too provincial, focused on the past while the other new companies with fancy names like Pacific Telesis and Ameritech were looking forward. I don’t know who told me this because I would like to give them full credit, but they said to stay the course, ignore the critics and concentrate on the business, not the name. At that time, the most respected name on Wall Street was railroad holding company, CSX. Truist sounds like a gentle spring rain compared to CSX.
Great advice. We did just that. Until BellSouth ended up becoming a part the “new” AT&T, we were annually ranked by Fortune magazine among the Most Admired Companies in America and the top-rated telecommunications company. The name was less important that our performance.
If Truist consistently earns well on Wall Street while giving excellent customer service and if the Atlanta Braves can put an exciting and competitive team on the field, the name won’t matter. You can take that to the bank and I mean that in the Truist sense of the word.