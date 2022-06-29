Gov. Brian Kemp has hit another home run and, no, I’m not talking about wiping up the floor with Donald Trump’s Pinocchio, David Perdue, in the recent Republican primary (although that was pretty neat.) I am referring to his appointment of Georgia Bureau of Investigation director Vic Reynolds and Deputy Attorney General Julie Adams Jacobs to the Cobb Superior Court bench. These two appointments will fill vacancies created by the retirements of Judge LaTain Kell and Judge Mary Staley Clark.
Vic Reynolds is well-known in Cobb County. He was elected and reelected district attorney. Prior to that, he served as a police office and as the former chief magistrate judge of Cobb County as well as a partner in the law firm of Berry and Reynolds. He has a Bachelor of Science Degree in Criminal Justice from Georgia Southern University and a law degree from Georgia State College of Law.
As noted in the announcement of her appointment, after graduating from Emory University School of Law Julie Adams Jacobs joined the Georgia Attorney General’s Office in 2003 as Deputy Attorney General of the Commercial Transactions and Litigation Division and has represented the State of Georgia in litigation matters in state and federal courts, including trial and appellate litigation.
I have no idea what all of that means except I am pretty sure I couldn’t do it which might be one of the reasons Gov. Kemp didn’t pick me for the job as judge. That, and the fact that modest and much-beloved columnists are an endangered species, much like the reticulated flatwoods salamander. We must be protected.
Legendary baseball manager Leo Durocher is credited with coining the phrase, “Nice guys finish last.” In the case of Vic Reynolds, he whiffed. Reynolds is a nice guy who is now a superior court judge. That is about as first as you can get.
Speaking of Reynolds and the agency he has headed since 2019, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is a crown jewel in the law enforcement profession.
Unlike the FBI which has gotten politicized and has lost some of its aura, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has maintained its integrity and is high-respected both within the law enforcement community and with the public. When there is an officer-involved shooting in our state, the GBI is usually called in to investigate and there is little question of their findings by those on either side of the incident.
Much of that has to do with its leadership. Over the past four decades the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has had only five directors, starting with Phil Peters in 1980 and followed by Robbie Hamrick, Buddy Nix, Vernon Keenan and Vic Reynolds.
While the FBI is a part of the U.S. Department of Justice and hence another layer of potential political interference, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and its director report straight into the governor’s office.
Jimmy Carter has done only a few things of which I approve. One was while governor in 1974, he initiated efforts to make the Georgia Bureau of Investigation an independent agency separate from the Department of Public Safety. As a result, there are no filters between the state’s CEO and its investigative arm.
The Attorney General’s office is another well-run state agency that handles everything from litigation involving the state to gang activity, human trafficking, opioid abuse and fraud. The office has a strong Cobb County connection. Atty. Gen. Chris Carr was chief of staff for the late U.S. senator and Cobb Countian Johnny Isakson. Carr was named to the post by Gov. Nathan Deal, replacing former Cobb Commission chair Sam Olens when he left for Kennesaw State University to serve as president. The deputy attorney general in charge of the Medicare Fraud Division is former Marietta city council member and noted thespian Van Pearlberg. And Julie Adams Jacobs is a member of the 2019 class of Leadership Cobb and on the board of Marietta-based Loving Arms Cancer Outreach.
So, we have two good people who have done good things in our great state coming back home to Cobb County to serve as our newest superior court judges. I am sure whoever is chosen to replace them at the GBI and in the Attorney General’s office will do equally well.
Unfortunately, I must let Gov. Kemp know that I won’t be available to help. As much as I hate to admit it, he seems to be doing a pretty good job without me. Besides, I am very busy at the moment trying to figure out why Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams thinks Georgia is “the worst state in the country to live.” Say what? Even the reticulated flatwoods salamander is having trouble with that one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.