Dear Mark Elgart:
I have a feeling this has not been a fun time for you. You and your organization, Cognia, just got your collective heads handed to you and certain unmentionable body parts ripped by the Legislature. Since you are the CEO, I assume you know all of this but no one has heard a peep out of you and I thought it my duty to inform you, just in case.
State Rep. Ginny Ehrhart, R-west Cobb, made good on her promise to rein in your organization after you undertook a “special review” of the Cobb County school district and then had to admit that your company had botched it totally. Senate Bill 204 authored by Sen. Greg Dolezal, R-Alpharetta, and strongly supported in the House by Ehrhart, now awaits Gov. Brian Kemp’s signature.
The legislation has sharply limited how accrediting firms like yours can evaluate schools and school districts. The bill states that when accreditation agencies evaluate in the future, 65% of the evaluation shall be based on academic performance and 35% on financial performance. Period.
It also bans accreditation agencies from selling services to school districts to remedy “problems” they identify. What a sweet deal that was! Oh, also, you and the other agencies will be subject to Georgia's sunshine laws, something you have blithely ignored in the past.
I still can’t believe you allowed yourself to be gulled by a trio of self-absorbed, mean-spirited malcontents into getting involved in the first place, asking your “professional expertise in ensuring that the Cobb Board of Education is upholding its duties as a governing body.” You didn’t see that as a political stunt? You didn’t see yourself and your organization being played like a violin?
And then to justify the unjustifiable, you claimed you had received “50 community and staff complaints.” We had to take your word for it because you would not release them, Georgia’s sunshine laws bedamned. In non-education parlance, you screwed up big-time and now you are paying for it.
You accomplished something I thought impossible – near unanimity by the Cobb County legislative delegation. This is a group that would have difficulty agreeing on the time of day, let alone how the Cobb County commission districts should be constituted. Yet, the entire delegation – Democrats and Republicans – save one, voted to regulate public school accreditation agencies, like yours.
The lone dissenter was Rep. Lisa Campbell, D-Kennesaw, a newbie in the Legislature. Her campaign website notes that “ Cobb County Public Schools received an unfavorable review after a special investigation by Cognia, the agency with the power to downgrade our status.” I guess she was out to lunch when you had to admit you blew the “special investigation.” From the sounds of it, she still is.
I have a suspicion that my columns don’t make your reading list. A shame. If they did, you would have recalled I predicted that what could happen to you and Cognia, in fact, did.
In my column of June 30, 2021, I wrote, “The Legislature is just waiting to get its hands on you. Ginny Earhart, R-west Cobb, has already said she is going to introduce legislation in the next session focused on private, unelected organizations that wield power over public schools behind a cloak of secrecy.”.
And this: “By refusing to communicate with the public with the excuse that although you get public funds you are not subject to our Open Records laws, puts you under suspicion that you are nothing more than a tool being used by three malcontents on the Cobb County Board of Education to further their self-serving agenda, which has nothing to do with the teachers and students in one of the best school systems in the state.”
But hang on. Here’s some good news. (Give me credit for trying to find a pony somewhere in this pile.) I give some serious dollars to the Henry W. Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communications at the University of Georgia for the study of crisis communications, hoping to see a new generation of eternal counselors emerge who will have equal standing with the attorneys when dealing with crises, instead of the potted plants that now permeate most organizations.
In my experience, I have come to the conclusion that some crises are unforeseen, such as a nature disaster or, God forbid, an airline crash. Others, however, are self-made because of a lack of appreciation within an organization on the impact the external environment can have on its ability to operate as it chooses. You have just found that out the hard way.
So, what is the good news? You have given me a wonderful example to share with the students on what can happen when a CEO gets poor external counsel or none at all or good counsel and ignores it because you think you are the smartest guy in the room. You see, something good did come out of this debacle. Thank you and have a nice day.
