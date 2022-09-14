Over the years, I have had several opportunities to ride with law enforcement and watch them work. Periods of tedium, punctuated by bursts of stress and extreme danger. Some of the time it can border on the absurd.
One evening, I was with the Cobb County police as units chased a motorcyclist they had attempted to stop. He had decided to take off and led police on wild ride through what is now the Truist Park/Battery Atlanta area. It ended when the cyclist lost control of his bike and skidded across one of the few grassy spots in the area. Miraculously, he was unhurt.
When asked why he had fled, the Evel Knievel-wannabe confessed he was driving on an expired license whereupon he was informed he likely would have been given a warning instead of the 13 violations he had committed while risking his life and that of everyone around him. The evening earned him a visit to the Cobb County jail. So goes police work.
I have two vivid memories of my exposure to law enforcement while riding and chatting with police officers. One was the uncertainty that comes with what should be a routine contact with the public. “You never know what is going to happen,” I was told. “If you stop a vehicle for a minor traffic infraction, somebody could roll down the window and shoot you as you approach the car.”
The second is a comment forever seared in my mind. One officer told me matter-of-factly that that the difference in his job and mine – and yours – is that when he tells his family goodbye as he leaves for work, no one knows for sure that he will be coming home at the end of his shift.
All of this is a prelude to what happened to two of Cobb County’s finest last Thursday evening. While serving an arrest warrant in West Cobb, Cobb sheriff deputies Jonathan Koleski and Marshall Ervin Jr., were shot and killed in what is being described as an ambush. Koleski was 42 years old and had joined the sheriff's office in 2007. Ervin Jr. was a 38-year-old father of two and had been in the department for ten years.
Christopher Cook, 32, and Christopher Golden, 30, both of whom lived at the house where the warrant was to be served, were arrested after the shooting. Golden is charged with two counts of murder and two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer. Cook faces three felony theft charges and three misdemeanor theft charges. Both men have been denied bond and are in the Cobb County jail.
Deputy Koleski’s funeral service is noon today at NorthStar Church in Kennesaw. Deputy Ervin’s will be tomorrow at West Ridge Church in Dallas at 2 PM.
I thought about the comment of nothing being routine in police work when dealing with the public. Serving a warrant shouldn’t rise to the level of a SWAT standoff or pursuing a bank robber but it can get you killed. And it did.
As attorney Lance LoRusso, a former law enforcement officer who serves as general counsel to the Georgia State Lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police noted, “It’s the mundane or the seemingly simple tasks that law enforcement performs that can be so deadly. They’re called upon to serve these warrants by the courts. It’s not something they have a choice in serving.”
Most of all, I thought about the real possibility that when a member of law enforcement leaves for work, they never know if they will be coming home when their day is done. We forget when we see them in their uniforms with guns and handcuffs and radios, that they are also somebody’s husband, wife, son, daughter, dad or mom.
Public response has been quick and responsive. As I write this, over $53,000 has been raised for the families of the two slain deputies, according to Robert Haley, executive director of the Cobb County Sheriff’s Foundation. Even before fundraising got underway, the foundation had already provided checks for $10,000 to both of the deputies’ wives from existing foundation reserve funds.
That is a good and proper way to recognize these heroes but I suspect both deputy Koleski and deputy Ervin would ask that, in addition, we respect all their colleagues in law enforcement for doing a dangerous and often thankless job that we couldn’t do. That includes the rabble rousers, second-guessers, special interest groups and ungrateful, overpaid and disrespectful professional athletes. All of whom are certain to arrive back to the hole they crawled out of when their day is done.
Leave it to attorney Lance LoRusso to provide a fitting coda to this mind-numbing and senseless tragedy. LoRusso told the MDJ. “As a reminder, the next day, with all of the heartache they were dealing with, everybody in the sheriff’s office, everybody in the police department, everybody in Cobb County law enforcement, went back and served their shifts the next day.” And let us pray that they all make it home safely.
