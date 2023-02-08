I hate it when mules get upset and I have a pair of upset mules on my hand. I am talking, of course, about Jack and Jill. In truth, they are not actually on my hands physically. They are in Montana or Canada. I get those two place mixed up.
If you just parachuted into Cobb County from other locales, you may not be aware of my mule friends. Once upon a time, the brother and sister were brought to Cobb County amid much fanfare from Alabama. It was intended that they would be used for educational programs at Hyde Farm in East Cobb, which meant pulling a plow around to demonstrate what life was like on the farm in the good old days for school children who it turned out already had an app for that.
Through no fault of Jack and Jill, the project tanked because the county never came up with the money for necessary renovations, including pushing over a couple of outhouses, and the mules were unceremoniously shipped off to Montana or Canada. I get those two places mixed up.
I am not patting myself on the back but I am big on loyalty and while everyone else in Cobb County seems to have turned their backs on Jack and Jill and have tried to pretend the whole unfortunate episode never happened, I remain their friend.
If you will recall, I came to their defense when they were called “fictional” by Cobb County’s humorless PR mouthpiece, who as far as I know may be fictional himself. The only time I have ever seen him is on the county’s TV outlet lobbing softball questions to his boss, Cobb chairwoman Lisa Cupid. (“Madam Chair, please tell our six or seven viewers how you have made Cobb County the envy of the free world by your extraordinary and prescient leadership.”)
Anyway, Jill called after having read in the MDJOnline that Cobb Sheriff Craig Owens has a couple of horses named Duke and Diesel assigned to handle such matters as crowd control at Truist Park and parades at a cost of $18,000, thanks to the Cobb Sheriff’s Foundation, and that three more are on the way. Jill said Jack was too upset to talk.
Jill asked me to tell Sheriff Owens that she and Jack were more than capable of such things as crowd control. She said mules can easily disperse a crowd given they don’t bathe often – the mules, not the crowd – and nobody wants to be near them. Also, they love parades. Who doesn’t?
Jill says Jack has a low opinion of horses. For one thing, he says they couldn’t plow a straight line if you showed them where “m” is the gradient and where “c” cuts the y-axis. I will take his word for it.
The real reason for their call, they told me, was to give me an advanced warning that they were contemplating suing Cobb County for discrimination. They had read that the county has hired an inclusion expert. If they are really serious about inclusion, mules should have representation in the sheriff’s mounted patrol, not just horses.
Jill stated there is a practical side, as well. Studies show that mules are more intelligent than horses who are notorious prima donnas with huge egos and thin legs that are fragile, too. Is this really who you want handling crowd control after a Braves game?
Hoping to avoid a long and messy lawsuit as well as not wanting to dredge up the county’s insensitive behavior in exiling the two mules before they even had a chance to stick a furrow in the ground at Hyde Farm, Jack and Jill wanted me to contact Linda Cupid’s special assistant for inclusion, Jennifer Susko. This would be a great opportunity for her to earn her $45 an hour and become a hero to underrepresented animals throughout the county.
After all, Jill said Cupid was quoted as saying Susko is “smart, cares about community and is passionate about inclusion.” Just the person to get them back in Cobb County.
I truly hated to rain on their parade. Jack and Jill have had enough trauma in their lives. But it is obvious that Jennifer Susko doesn’t give a rat’s hinny about a couple of mules. Her idea of inclusion seems to be ridding the county of all Republicans. Period.
Besides, you have to question her judgement. She took a gratuitous shot at state Rep. Ginny Ehrhart, R-west Cobb, in one of her off-the-wall screeds, which was akin to a yappy Chihuahua threatening a Rottweiler with a sore foot. That’s not a good thing.
In conclusion, I told my two mule friends that if the sheriff wants a couple of horses to show off, let it be. I said there is life beyond the fields of Hyde Farm and Cobb County political squabbles and I would suggest they just relax and learn to enjoy life in Montana or Canada. I get those two places mixed up.
