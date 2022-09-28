For those of us who opine on these pages, there is an occupational hazard called righteous indignation (or have you noticed?) We are expected by the editors to share our opinions with you. And those opinions differ columnist to columnist. But it is how we express our views that occasionally requires a bit of soul-searching. Righteous indignation can begat strong words and strong words can hurt.
When I began preparations for writing a book about my experiences as a managing director of the 1996 Centennial Olympic Games, I called my friend and mentor Harold Burson, chairman of the then-largest public relations firm in the world for his advice. A wise and thoughtful Mississippian, he had two suggestions to offer: First, check numbers and dates carefully because if they get in the book wrong, they will be wrong forever. That, I did.
Second, be careful in what you say and how you say it. If you choose to intentionally hurt someone with your words, they will be there for all to see forever. That, unfortunately, I didn’t do as well and, looking back, I wish I had shown more restraint in my righteous indignation about some folks I didn’t like and that didn’t like me.
This brings me to Tim Lee, the late chairman of the Cobb County Board of Commissioners and a major reason that the Atlanta Braves pulled up stakes and moved their operations from Atlanta to Cobb. A lot of people disagreed with the decision (I was highly skeptical when I heard about the idea) and, yes, it was clumsily and poorly executed. (Remember all the Braves officials rushing to get the front row seats for the 12 slots intended for public comment hours before the commission meeting to approve the deal?)
As might be expected, Lee took a lot of heat for the terms of the deal, including the county committing $400 million taxpayer dollars to help with construction of the stadium’s $672 million cost. Speaking of cost, it cost him reelection.
Tim Lee, who died in 2019 of esophageal cancer, got the full brunt of righteous indignation from those in Atlanta who were surprised by the move, including the daily newspaper that had itself abandoned Atlanta a few years earlier and moved to tony Dunwoody in DeKalb County. Evidently, the paper could leave Malfunction Junction without the Braves okay, but not vice versa. Who said life is supposed to be fair?
If Lee seemed stressed by all the controversy, he didn’t show it then or any of the other times I had contact with him. After criticizing him in one of my Saturday columns, I ended up sitting next to him at a charity event on Sunday evening. Instead of complaining about my column, he wanted to talk about his latest do-it-yourself home remodeling project for his dad. It turned out to be a pleasant experience.
Tim Lee took a lot of hurtful and below-the-belt shots of righteous indignation from the Daily Paper in Dunwoody. On Opening Night at SunTrust (now Truist) Park, the driving force behind the move had to watch the festivities from the stands as those taking credit stood on predetermined spots on the field to be recognize. One writer opined that Lee “was very upset that he didn’t get a dot. So, he had to settle for $400 million in public money and a bandit mask.” Nice.
And they weren’t through. As the Braves were ready to play ball in Cobb, the Daily Paper in Dunwoody noted that “attendance is plummeting” and that once-loyal fans might decide to not attend games even if offered free tickets. In other words, Cobb County was getting a sports dud, thanks to Tim Lee.
(They also predicted massive traffic tie-ups, which made me wonder that if nobody is going to show up, why would there be traffic jams?)
The Braves’ attendance at Truist Park last year was 2,300,247, the second-highest number in the Major Leagues and has already passed the 3 million mark this year with the huge Mets series yet to come.
It is sad Tim Lee wasn’t on hand to see the results of his handiwork as the Braves celebrated their World Championship festivities at Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta last November. But it never would have happened without him.
Last week, a group of Atlanta Braves officials, Cobb County business and political leaders and Lee’s family assembled in The Battery Atlanta to dedicate a street in the facility in his honor: Tim Lee Way.
Current Cobb chair Lisa Cupid talked of the 9 million visitors the Battery attracted last year and the 5,000 employees on hand to serve them and rightfully called the mixed-use development Lee’s legacy. Good for her. The man is finally getting the credit he deserves.
Oh, and that bunch in Dunwoody that spent copious hours in righteous indignation assailing Tim Lee while he was here? They chose to ignore the ceremony honoring his memory and that maybe he might have been right after all. About that, I am righteously indignant.
