Occasionally — okay, maybe rarely these days — serving the public interest wins out over partisan politics with our elected officials. I can think of no better example than three members of our own Cobb County legislative delegation — two Republicans, one Democrat.
Rep. Sharon Cooper, R-east Cobb, has been unrelenting in her efforts to get legislation passed strengthening accountability for Georgia’s senior care facilities. Residents of nursing homes and assisted-living facilities are not an important political demographic that will garner a lot of votes for Republicans or Democrats. Rather, they are among the most vulnerable, often forgotten and occasionally abused part of our youth-obsessed culture. They and their loved ones should thank their lucky stars they have had an advocate with Rep. Cooper’s passion. Her bill was recently signed into law by Gov. Brian Kemp.
Under the new law, administrators of assisted living and large personal care homes will be required to pass a test and be licensed. Memory care units will have to be certified. Nurses will be required in both assisted living and memory care facilities and overall staffing and training requirements will increase. The facilities that have been known to promise more amenities than they can deliver will have to prove they have the financial means to operate before they get a license and will have to disclose any financial problems that come up after they open.
Cooper was helped in her endeavors by intense coverage of nursing home operations by the AJC that exposed hundreds of cases of neglect and abuse. This was one time where good journalism intersected with a passionate legislator to help those unable to fend for themselves.
State Rep. Bert Reeves, R-Marietta, is equally as determined in his support for another group that won’t get you a lot of votes but who are as vulnerable as are senior citizens — children in foster care. In one of the Legislature’s more shameful episodes, a couple of senators gutted Reeves’ initial efforts in 2018, for reasons having nothing to do with foster children’s welfare.
Rather than debate that issue openly, they sandbagged Reeves with some closed-door shenanigans — a bad decision on their part. They didn’t realize that in an earlier life he had been Buzz, the Georgia Tech mascot, and had cold-cocked the Maryland Terrapin mascot in front of God and a Grant Field crowd after Turtle Boy had engaged in some jive-talk he probably wishes now that he hadn’t.
Reeves got his bill passed in 2019. It creates “alternatives to foster care” options to put children in temporary placements with relatives or other close to the child, to try and minimize the trauma associated with being removed from home and placed in foster care.
In the most recent session, Reeves, now one of Gov. Kemp’s floor leaders and a quietly rising star in the General Assembly, got legislation passed that cuts a lot of the existing red tape in the foster care process and makes procedures easier for parents and kids and the courts.
Even with the progress that has been made, Reeves says he is not done with foster care concerns. “I will continue to be involved with this issue,” he said. “The governor’s office is committed to a foster care package each session. Our goal is to make the Georgia the best state in the nation for foster children.”
Closer to home, Gov. Kemp has signed into law legislation that tightens restrictions on manufacturers that use the chemical ethylene oxide, a known carcinogenic. For us, of course, that involves the Sterigenics plant in Smyrna, which, like nursing homes and foster care, has benefitted from lax oversight from the state. (Are we seeing a pattern here?)
The House bill was introduced by state Rep. Erick Allen, D-Smyrna, and a similar bill in the Senate by Sen. Brian Strickland, R-McDonough. “The only thing missing in his bill was accountability measures to publicly post the information to the EPD website,” Allen says. He worked with Sen. Strickland to get his language added back and both passed each chamber overwhelmingly.
While it is political reality that Strickland, who is one of the governor’s floor leaders, would have his name attached to the bill, Allen says, “I knew that it was more important for the bills to get passed than to have my name associated with it. This was for the community and not for Erick Allen. Sometimes you have to know when to push and when to pull. As a freshman in the minority, this was my opportunity for a big win for my constituents and my community.”
I have been impressed with Erick Allen. Assuming he makes it back to the Gold Dome, I predict you will see his influence increase in the Legislature, no matter which party is in control. He is the real deal.
So, let the political rhetoric rain down upon us. It is an election year, after all. But let’s not forget that in these divided and mean-spirited times, there are still some good people out there putting the public’s interest ahead of partisan politics. I am pleased to say that three of them happen to be right here in Cobb County.