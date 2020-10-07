If Democrats are serious about turning Cobb County blue in November, they need to be serious about the candidates they encourage to run for office. This is about public service, not some yuk-yuk clown show. I am referring to Priscilla Gay Smith who is running against state Rep. Bert Reeves, R-Marietta.
I read with interest Aleks Gilbert’s article in the weekend edition of the MDJ about whether Smith is even legally qualified to run, notwithstanding her personal antics.
When Smith qualified for the race, she listed a city of Marietta address, according to the state ethics website. But tax records show she owns a property in the DeKalb County part of Atlanta — and receives homestead exemptions from Atlanta and DeKalb. To qualify for homestead exemption, the property must be the owner’s primary residence.
The law is clear that a homeowner can enjoy a homestead tax break so long as he or she “remains in continuous occupation of the residence as a homestead.” Violators will be charged with a misdemeanor and the property taxed doubled.
State candidacy requirements say a member of the (state) House of Representatives “shall be a resident of the district which such member represents,” and at the time of the member’s election shall have been a resident within that district for at least one year preceding such time.
As a matter of fact, the Elections Division of the Secretary of State’s office has just officially opened an investigation into the issue of Smith’s residency and qualifications for candidacy.
When Gilbert contacted Smith, her response was that continuing to claim her house in DeKalb County as her primary residence was an “oversight.” She said, “Most people claim their homestead exemption when they buy a house and forget about it until that property is sold,” she continued. “I still own that house, so it didn’t come to my attention or anybody else’s.”
I don’t know where she gets her research but I doubt “most people” are that inattentive to such details. Does she ever look at her tax bill from DeKalb County?
Gilbert’s research of voting files from the Georgia secretary of state show Smith voted in DeKalb County as recently as 2018 and did not change her voter registration to reflect her residence in Cobb County until this past October. When asked, Smith said that, too, was an oversight. (On the outside chance she gets on the ballot and somehow elected, I would recommend her for an oversight committee assignment. The woman is an expert on the matter of oversights.)
“It’s just one of those things where I didn’t remember to change my voter registration,” she said. “I still own the house in Atlanta, there are artists I work with who live in the house in Atlanta, playing music with them down there.”
I, too, am a bit of an artist and I know for a fact that playing music while you paint can mess with your head and make you forget where you are supposed to vote. I have been lucky so far. I could have ended up in Hahira.
Smith claimed to Gilbert that in 2015, she moved into her father’s house in Marietta to take care of him and after his death in 2016 has lived there ever since. However, when she was arrested during a demonstration at the state capitol in 2018, Fulton County records showed her residency zip code as 30307, the same zip code as the house where she currently claims her homestead exemption.
Ironically, she is running against one of the most respected and hardest-working members of the General Assembly in Bert Reeves. While Smith was forgetting little details, like her homestead exemption and where she votes, Reeves was making a huge difference in the lives of thousands of children in Georgia waiting to be adopted and for those wanting to adopt them by streamlining the state’s antiquated adoption laws. It took him two sessions and overcoming right-wing grandstanders in his own party to get it done, but he did.
♦ On the other hand, Smith is a joke and a bad one at that. In a recent Facebook posting is a photo of her wearing a tiara and a banner proclaiming her “Miss Shthole Country.” (The asterisk is mine.) She has also proudly displayed a photo of herself with nothing on but a coat barely covering her bazooms and a tie covering little else. And this is how the Democrats plan to turn Cobb County blue?
There are some good Democrats in Cobb County doing a good job in the General Assembly. Mary Frances Williams, daughter of the late Marietta Mayor Red Atherton, is one of them, although she faces a tough race against longtime Republican insider Rose Wing. My own representative, Erick Allen, has impressed me with his efforts in the Sterigenics fiasco.
As for Priscilla Smith, I would suggest she get her house — wherever that may be — in order and save the schtick for the local amateur playhouse. She’s not funny and neither are the Cobb County Democrats for treating her like a serious candidate.