Today, the Marietta Daily Journal begins a new publishing schedule. While this is Saturday, you are looking at the Sunday edition, too. It is now called the Weekend Edition, which looks pretty much like the Sunday edition to me. After that, the product will come to you on a five-day-per-week schedule, Tuesday through Saturday. The world is not coming to an end. A bunch of smart people are adapting to a changing business environment.
While I didn’t have an oar in the water on the decision, I can tell you what is not going to change. Whether you read the MDJ in its traditional print format or online, this will still be the place to go for in-depth news about what is happening in Cobb County that you can’t get anywhere else.
For example, the MDJ has done a tremendous job in keeping us up-to-the-minute on the personal impact the coronavirus is having on our lives and those of our neighbors, as well as what businesses are opened or closed, the various restrictions in place and the innate kindnesses that we are showing to one another.
I will put the MDJ’s sports pages up against anyone. I’m not alone in that assessment. The Associated Press Sports Editors recently cited MDJ sports editor John Bednarowski as one of the national winners for best column writing in the country.
Bednarowski has scored a coup with his Senior Night series featuring Cobb County high school student-athletes who have lost their chance to finish out their season this spring due to the cancellation of school — and sports — because of the pandemic. Most are headed off to college where some will continue their athletic careers, but many will not. Bednarowski’s series hopefully has helped ease the disappointment for these young people who will miss a last opportunity to compete in a sport they love on behalf of their school.
So, what else hasn’t changed? You are looking at him. (Pause for applause and groans.) With permission from the editors, I will continue to amaze you with my linguistic legerdemain and in the spirit of 20th-century journalist, satirist, and social critic H.L. Mencken, I will seek to comfort the afflicted and to afflict the comfortable.
I will also remain unpredictable. Humor-impaired wingnuts on both ends of the political spectrum are fair game. I will gleefully take equal aim at pettish pagans who proclaim there is no God (Boy, do they have a surprise awaiting them!) and gun-toting Bible-thumpers who think women are qualified to do anything in this world but preach in their pulpit.
And before you ask: Yes, I will still be in touch with Jack and Jill, the two mules kicked out of Cobb County a few years ago and banished to Montana or Canada. I get those two places mixed up. It galls me to admit that when I speak to various groups across the county and give them the benefit of my unique perspective on world events, the first thing that usually comes up in the question-and-answer session is not further edification of the economic health of Kazakhstan but a request for an update on the two mules. Sometimes, I could just cry.
Jack is still angry with not only being unceremoniously banished from Cobb County but being referred to by the county’s PR guy as “fictional.” I agree with Jack on that one. I know the two mules are real. I’m just not sure about the county’s PR guy. He’s been on the job for more than two years and I’ve never seen him. I did see a potted plant in Chairman Mike Boyce’s office once. It could have been the PR guy.
I will remain a hawk in support of public education and the hard-working souls who labor in the classroom. I find it incongruous that so many of Cobb County’s Republican legislators as well as those in Cherokee County give our local school systems the back of their hand with private school voucher schemes. If there was ever a time not to be sucking money out of the state budget, it is now. Will that stop them? Not likely. Only the voters can do that.
If that wasn’t bad enough, there are the self-absorbed newbie members on the Board of Education who seem more interested in raising their personal profiles than in looking out for the interests of those they were elected to serve. They need to shut their yaps. All they are doing is encouraging a racial divide in the county and giving voucher-smitten legislators another reason to encourage parents to cut and run from our public schools. I’m not sure they care. An ego is a terrible thing to waste.
By now, I think you have figured out that the more things change, the more they remain the same. The Marietta Daily Journal has been around a long time as Cobb’s local news source and in its new format plans be around for a long time to come. And I’m certainly not going anywhere. Don’t you, either. You and I are a team. Nothing will change that.