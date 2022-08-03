Well, it looks like I am going to have to re-plow some ground I have previously plowed. Evidently, I didn’t make my point very well. I am a lot of things but misunderstood is usually not one of them. So, here goes again.
I am talking about my column in last Wednesday’s Marietta Daily Journal concerning a report on the economic impact of Truist Stadium and Battery Atlanta that had been commissioned by the Braves and shared with Cobb officials and other local luminaries and the strong dissent to that report that followed. (“Economists play hardball with Truist economic impact.”) It wasn’t about which report was the most believable. It was about the authors of those reports and their behavior. Thus, a re-plow.
I have no idea how accurate the numbers are in what was generally an optimistic view by Smith College economist Andrew Zimbalist on the long-range impact of having the Atlanta Braves and Battery Atlanta in Cobb County. The only way we are going to know it seems is when 2046 comes around. That is when he says the county should see a return on its initial investment of between $19.6 million and $125.6 million. That is nearly a quarter century away and a gap of $106 million. That’s a big “between.”
As I mentioned last week, Kennesaw State University economist J.C. Bradbury strongly disputed Zimbalist’s report. He says Cobb County is currently experiencing an annual shortfall of nearly $15 million, or $50 per household from operating costs and debt service on the stadium and that the increase in property values Cobb has seen since the stadium opened in 2017 is not any greater than in neighboring counties.
In his March 2022 report, Bradbury also took a shot at the Marietta Daily Journal and noted “its pro-stadium advocacy slant” and quoted a study by two sociologists I’ve never heard of who opined that, “(f)or the most part, local newspapers, television, and radio were editorial sycophants for proponents of new publicly subsidized stadiums and ridiculed opponents as shortsighted and selfish.”
As your resident editorial sycophant, I’m not sure how to take that since I find a lot of subjects in this world that are shortsighted and selfish, including the two economists.
As I noted editorially, both came off looking like a couple of petulant thumb suckers. Obviously, this was about their egos. One definition of an economist that I read was someone who professionally studies commerce and its related trends. Nothing professional in this silly episode. Bradbury was referred to as “a nameless economist” by Zimbalist and Bradbury responded by calling Zimbalist as “a shill.” Come on, kids. Can’t we play nice?
While all this was going on, Cobb County lost a great man and I lost a great friend. Dr. Charles Sineath passed away on July 23rd. Dr. Sineath served as pastor of Marietta First United Methodist for 26 years, retiring in 1999 and until just a few weeks ago was still preaching at Atherton Place in Marietta, where he lived.
I should have suspected something was wrong because I wasn’t getting my weekly response from him. I could always count on an email after a column. His notes were always positive and encouraging because that is who and what Charles Sineath was.
He was my son and daughter-in-law’s first pastor after they married. He also baptized my grandson, Thomas. But I really didn’t get to know him well until I was asked by Joe Daniell, of Vinings Bank, to help him put together a group of local ministers who had been instrumental in the creation of the Cobb County Prayer Breakfast, the second largest gathering of its kind in the nation. This was in lieu of the event itself given the pandemic considerations.
To say we hit it off would be an understatement. From then on, I would always open my email after a column was published and expect to see a note from Charles Sineath. And I saved them all. There were many and all encouraging. After one of my broadsides, I got this note: “I've run out of superlatives!” But he hadn’t. He kept the notes coming and I soaked them up. His positivity was contagious.
In addition to sharing a deep friendship, we also consoled each other when we lost our wives, first to disease and then to eternity. We decided that they were together and waiting for us to join them. There is no question he is there today and making heaven an even more positive place by his presence.
Dr, Charles Sineath always ended his sermons with "Good news! Good news! Good news!" The good news here is that I have plowed all the ground I intend to on a sophomoric squabble between two egocentric economists. The better news is that I have been given this moment to pay tribute to a great Christian man and my beloved friend. Can I get an amen?
