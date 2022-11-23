Hello. I am Tina Turkey. Since tomorrow is Thanksgiving Day I have asked Mr. Dick Yarbrough if he would consider giving me an opportunity to communicate with you. Mr. Yarbrough graciously agreed to do so. He is a very kind person, plus he told me he didn’t have the foggiest idea for a column anyway and if he did, he would probably make somebody mad, so why not give a turkey a shot? He just hopes the editors don’t find out. He has some concerns that they might like having another turkey in this space, rather than him. Mr. Yarbrough is very insecure.
Sadly, by the time you see this I likely won’t be around anymore. I, along with 45 million of my colleagues, will be killed this year. This is according to the National Turkey Federation. Let me pause here to say that the National Turkey Federation does not represent us turkeys as the name might suggest. Rather, it is a bunch of turkey farmers whose only interest is their bottom line, not our necks. For turkeys, life is unfair – and short.
How we ever got associated with Thanksgiving Day in the first place, I will never know. I have been told that at the first Thanksgiving back in 1621 when the Pilgrims got together somewhere up north with the locals and celebrated having survived a place where it snows ten months a year and one day all their buildings would be rusted, we weren’t even on the menu. They served lobsters and swans and seals.
Today, according to the National Turkey Federation (them again), nearly 90 percent of Americans eat turkeys on Thanksgiving Day. Somehow between 1621 and today, seals caught a break. I hate to admit it but seals are cuter than turkeys. Who wants to deep-fry a seal with those sad little eyes looking up at you?
I don’t mean to be a martyr but I am making the ultimate sacrifice for you. It’s not bad enough that I am laying down my life for you but I am also going to have my insides ripped out and crammed full of bread and onions and all kinds of other stuff. What a way to go.
So why am I telling you all this? Because if 45 million of us turkeys are giving it up for your eating pleasure, the least you can do is to be truly thankful. After all, it’s not your neck that is being given up for a cause. It’s mine.
And I am not talking about the few hours you sit around the table taking me apart piece-by-piece and then waddle to the TV to watch a bunch of self-absorbed and overpaid adolescents with plastic buckets on their heads running into each other as though it has some redeeming social value, which it doesn’t.
It is my understanding that come Friday, as soon as I am turned into soup or a sandwich, you will be back to your old habits. Mr. Yarbrough says that you human-types -- and he includes himself -- tend to intone a bunch of high-sounding platitudes on Thanksgiving Day and leave it at that. Shame on you.
I am here to tell you that life is short. I don’t have a choice but you do. When each day rolls around, see it as a precious gift and be thankful. Don’t be so preoccupied about things that in the long term matter not one whit. Be it the weather or traffic or politics. While you are grinding on that stuff you may forget that you may not be granted a tomorrow. (Trust me on that.) Is this how you want to spend the day, griping and complaining? Does that make this a better world? Really? How?
Instead, do a good deed every day. At least one good deed. For example, when you are served in a restaurant or drive-thru or the grocery store, say “thank you.” Small thing maybe, but not to those serving you. You may have made their day.
And smile a lot. I envy you humans. God gave you lips. Make good use of them. I wish we had lips. Instead, we have beaks. No way we can smile and we don’t have a lot to smile about, anyway. A turkey’s life is hard. Yours doesn’t need to be. It’s all in your attitude.
So, please do me a favor. If I am willing to lay down my life for you (Well, actually I am not willing. I don’t have a choice), the least you can do is make your life count for something. Be thankful you are here and let other people be thankful you are here, as well. All day. Every day.
It has been nice talking a little turkey with you. Hate to rush but destiny calls. Happy Thanksgiving.
TINA TURKEY
