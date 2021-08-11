It is called “spin.” It is a term used in business and politics to put the best face on something ugly as a warthog. As a communicator in the corporate world, I was often told to “spin” some news release to try and convince the public that whatever we had done was not as bad as it really was.
To my credit, I wasn’t much of a spinner because I figured you might as well go ahead and confess your sins because the public – that’s you – was going to learn the truth sooner or later, so be upfront and get it over with. Otherwise, you are going to have to spin something else to make up for what you spun last time and on and on it goes.
Now that I am on the other side of the fence, I am witness to a lot of spinning by groups and individuals trying to make their warthog situation look like the blue bird of happiness. And with a straight face.
FACT: Cobb police have charged Bryan Rhoden with three counts of murder, three counts of aggravated assault and two counts of kidnapping. Investigators believe Rhoden kidnapped two men and killed them on the golf course at Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw July 3 and then shot and killed the club’s golf course manager, Gene Siller, because he witnessed a crime in progress.
Rhoden’s attorney, Bruce Harvey says, “No rush to judgment can be justified in any case, least of all such a serious case as this one. Let’s leave the case to the courts, not the court of public opinion, to preserve as much as possible an untainted, impartial jury pool.”
THE SPIN: “Hey, this could be a case of mistaken identity. Mr. Rhoden looks a lot like Humphry Bogart. Also, he might have been up in a hot air balloon that day or waxing his ukulele. I will remind you that a lot of people drive their white Dodge Ram 3500 pick-up truck on the 10th green at Pinetree Country Club on a Saturday morning. Happens all the time. Besides, if my client pleads guilty, I won’t get a chance to strut my stuff in the courtroom. I love the limelight like a pig loves slop.”
FACT: There was an inexplicable decision by the three Democrats on the Cobb Board of Commissioners to approve the construction of 38 condominiums in Dobbin’s “Accident Potential Zone,” a 3,000 by 5,000 square foot area where crashes during takeoff and landing are most likely to occur. The decision was made over the unanimous recommendation of the county planning commission to deny the request.
Dobbins officials objected to the project, claiming the multi-story buildings would be constructed too close to the airfield and within the base’s flight path. Cobb County business leaders urged the commission to reconsider their rezoning vote.
Cobb Chair Lisa Cupid said, “The pressure needs to be on before the zoning, not after it,” she said. “I don’t understand why we’re getting this heat after the zoning hearing. We will always balance the interests of all of our constituents, but there’s nobody here that gets a pass just because they’re important. Everybody here is important.”
THE SPIN: “Okay, we goofed and have jeopardized the future of Dobbins but it is not our fault. Blame Dobbins. Blame the Chamber. Blame the Planning Commission. Blame the Braves bullpen. But don’t blame us. We are just trying to make the sleepy town of Cobb an exciting place to live and what could be more exciting than living under a busy flightpath. Besides, we have made a developer who doesn’t live or work in Cobb County very happy. That should count for something. He is important, too”
FACT: Malfunction Junction, aka, the City of Atlanta, where the sewers don’t work and neither do a number of its residents, has experienced 83 homicides so far in 2021 as I write these words.
One-term Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, aka, an Empty Suit, blames the rise on a “COVID crime wave” and on Gov. Brian Kemp for reopening things too early.
THE SPIN: “The reason crime is up in Atlanta is because of Wuhan bats and Brian Kemp. That is why police officers are quitting in droves and the department remains more than 400 officers under its authorized level and why you should wear a flak jacket when outdoors, unless you are on Peachtree Road and forced to buy a bottle of water to keep from having your windshield wipers ripped off. We may be the City Too Busy to Hate, but I hate my job.”
On-and-on the spinning goes. And that, dear reader, is why I am here. You can always count on me to help you separate fact from fabrication. The only spinning I ever do is when I read my monthly power bill. And that’s a fact.
