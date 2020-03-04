I am mifed. Rilly, rilly mifed. I have just returned from a sabbatical in Montana or Canada — I get those two places mixed up — only to discover that the fourth annual Adult Spelling Bee is taking place this Friday night at 7 p.m. at the Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theater and I didn’t get a chance to put together my own team.Participants include the Atlanta Braves, the Marietta Kiwanis Club, the Marietta Rotary Club, Leadership Cobb 2020 and Leadership Cobb Alumni, the Junior League, Georgia Power, a group of doctors and a team of lawyers as well as members of the Cobb County Library. Piffle. They are just lucky they won’t have to face the Mighty Word Merchants. That would be the — uh — errordite columnists who grace the pages of the MDJ, including your truly.
“We’ve added several twists to our bee making it not your standard spelling bee,” Jenifer Johnson-Lynch, the driving force behind the event told the MDJ. “Teams wear costumes and work together to spell the words. Each team is given an opportunity to come back into the game once eliminated, and audience members are invited to participate in assisting teams to spell a word when they are stumped.”
John Loud, chairman of the Cobb Chamber of Commerce, will be the emcee, urging members of the audience to chip in cash to save struggling spellers. “They start out by giving really easy words, then by the time you get to the third or fourth round, they become impossible,” Loud said. “Usually the judges can barely even say the words, they’re so difficult. So you go from very reasonable to absolutely impossible.” Last year’s contestants had to deal with words like “scherenschnitte” and “feuilleton.” So?
We could not get out of Jo Will Hearn’s ninth grade class at Russell High School until we could spell “antidisestablishmentarianism.” That is such a big word that I don’t recall ever having seen it in any feuilleton I read before I applied a scherenschnitte to it. But I — um — degress.
By the way, all the money raised at the event goes toward Communities In Schools of Georgia in Marietta and Cobb County, where Johnson-Lynch serves as a resource development assistant.
Executive Director Natalie Rutledge said Communities in Schools of Georgia has been in operation for nearly 20 years. In addition to helping individual students, they provide schools with services such as career fairs, financial literacy programs and book distributions.
No question that this is a power-packed lineup Friday night, full of good people and for a good cause. Rotarians, Kiwanians and the Junior League make this a better community through their involvement. The Atlanta Braves help ensure that Cobb the only county in Georgia with a major league baseball team and a daily newspaper. Georgia Power keeps our lights on. Leadership Cobb trains business and civic leaders for the future. The library focuses on literacy. Doctors heal and lawyers sue anything that moves. These are worthy — um — endevers but do they churn out thousands and thousands of words every week with commas and semicolons and an occasional dependent – um – claws? Of course not. That is where the Mighty Word Merchants come in. We do.
I have not discussed the idea with the group, but I think they would be up to the challenge. Of course, MDJ Sunday columnist Roger Hines would be our captain. Roger is a former schoolteacher and schoolteachers are very smart. He is also unflappable. To his left –way to his left – would be Kevin Foley who can be flappable on occasion, but he is a public relations executive and I can tell you first-hand that while public relations executives may not be as smart as schoolteachers, we can use big words when necessary.
Judy Elliott is such a nice person no one would dare ask her to spell stuff like röschtigrabe (which she could probably do anyway.) Bill Lewis would provide much-needed – um – levitee – to the team and Nelson Price would be our chaplain and ensure that we were on a mission from God.
As for costumes, what better for columnists than columns? There might be some internal debate about who got to be an Ionic column or a Doric column, but we could work that out. While our opinions can be – um – deverse, we are at heart very – um – homogenible.
I haven’t decided exactly what my role would be at the Spelling Bee. Maybe like a – um – denigrated hitter in baseball. Just be ready to step in and get the big hit for the Mighty Word Merchants when needed. I just dare them to try and fog antidisestablishmentarianism by me.
The Adult Spelling Bee should be a lot of fun and for a very worthy cause. General admission tickets are $15 and you can buy them at www.earlsmithstrand.org. As for the Mighty Word Merchants? We can wait. We are nothing if not – um – undenomitable.