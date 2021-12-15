I spoke last week to a group of Great Americans that comprise the Jack Aaron Sunday School Class at Marietta First United Methodist Church.
The invitation came from class member Merrilyn Eastham whose late husband was mayor of Marietta, Dana Eastham. It was my first outing since the onset of the pandemic. Fortunately, they laughed in all the right places and we had a grand time together.
However, as usual, instead of being asked my opinion on currency fluctuations between Bolivia and the United States (Currently, 70 Bolivianos equate to $10.15 in the U.S.) or about the Guzheng (which we all know is a Chinese zither, the most common type being the twenty-one-stringed version tuned to four pentatonic octaves by default), people wanted updates on Skeeter Skates and Junior E. Lee and, of course, Jack and Jill. I guess I should be used to that by now. I know a lot of stuff about a lot of stuff but nobody seems to want to hear it.
I told them that Skeeter, the owner of Skeeter Skates Tree Stump Removal and Plow Repair in Ryo and his colleagues in the Ryo Morning Coffee Club – Booger Bledsoe, who runs a roadside vegetable stand over in Sugar Hill and Walleye, who has a bait shop in Red Bud -- were having a problem getting Uncle Coot, recently retired after a long and distinguished career in the Porta-Potty transportation business, to sit downwind from them. Otherwise, when the wind is just right the smell can curdle their non-dairy creamer.
I said Junior E. Lee, general manager of the Yarbrough Worldwide Media and Pest Control Company, located in Greater Garfield, Georgia, and one of the nation’s most distinguished political analysts as well as a pest control professional, seems to be spending a lot of time at Aunt Flossie Felmer’s place, poking around in her drawers. He claims he is looking for fire ants. I think he and I need to have a talk.
As for Jack and Jill, my two favorite mules who were banished from Cobb County through no fault of their own and exiled to Montana or Canada – I get those two places mixed up – life has not been easy. They were brought to Cobb with great fanfare to demonstrate their plowing prowess at Hyde Farm in East Cobb until it was discovered that nobody really cared and, besides, there is an app for that.
I had high hopes that we might get them back someday but as the years have passed, it has become more and more obvious that is not likely to happen. Everyone involved with their arrival and exodus acts like that unfortunate episode never happened. In fact, there are a lot of people who wish I would quit talking about them and forget the whole sad affair. But that is just not me. I am loyal to the core, be it to our country which I say in her intercourse with foreign nations may she always be in the right; but our country, right or wrong! (Did somebody in Decatur already say that?) or two forlorn mules stuck in – well – wherever.
Besides, it is obvious that many of you are interested in their welfare. Otherwise, at my speaking engagements you would be asking me about Bolivia or the Guzheng instead of inquiring about Jack and Jill.
Perhaps the most insensitive comment they have had to endure since they were banished from the county came from Ross Cavitt, the county’s communications maven who got his shorts in a wad with me because of my questions about floating exemptions when the county was proposing a millage rate increase.
After laying bare my lack of understanding of financial intricacies in a letter to the Marietta Daily Journal, he proceeded to take a gratuitous shot at Jack and Jill calling them “fictional.” I found that totally unnecessary. His problem was with me, not a couple of innocent mules.
When they called to find out what they had done to incur Cavitt’s wrath, I told them as far as I had been able to determine the guy was fictional as well. I’ve never seen him in the four years he has been on the county payroll drawing down six figures of taxpayer dollars annually.
Other than hurling softball questions to commission chair Lisa Cupid on Cobb’s government television channel (“Madame chair, please tell our viewers – all eight of them – how your leadership has managed to far exceed our expectations.”) I said he might as well be a potted plant. I think that made them feel better.
Getting back to the speech, I must remember to tell Skeeter Skates and Junior E. Lee and my two favorite mules that the good folks in the Jack Aaron Sunday School class at Marietta First United Methodist Church were asking about them. I know they will be pleased. I just wish somebody would ask me sometime about Bolivia’s currency fluctuations or the twenty-one-stringed Guzheng tuned to four pentatonic octaves.
