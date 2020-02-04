I make a lot of speeches in my role as a modest and much-beloved columnist. It can be a bit time consuming and sometimes inconvenient, but I consider it a part of the job and a more than worthwhile endeavor to meet our readers face to face and see what’s on their minds.
Last week, I spoke to a group of Great Americans at the Lost Mountain Kiwanis Club in west Cobb. I am not sure what I was expecting but to my surprise and their delight, they say it was one of their largest gatherings in recent memories. It was suggested that maybe the speaker was the reason. Blush.
When asked to speak to a group, I don’t have a lot of requirements except that I be given enough time to make my remarks, usually 15-20 minutes, with time for questions and answers. This request comes after a couple of experiences where a club’s program ran so long that I was left with five minutes and people were already leaving. Another time, a revered older citizen showed up unexpectedly and was asked to make a few remarks. He talked for 30 minutes. (None of these, by the way, were in Cobb County.)
As with all my talks, I avoid PowerPoint and assorted technological gadgets like the plague. Look folks in the eye when you talk to them. You can’t do that when they are looking at a screen full of mumbo jumbo. I hate PowerPoint worse than broccoli — and that’s a lot.
I am pleased to say that all was well at Lost Mountain Kiwanis. They laughed in all the right places and I quit talking just about the time they were ready to pack up and go home. Timing is everything.
Even west Cobb Commissioner Keli Gambrill showed up. The last time I saw her was when she was running for office. I was asked to moderate a candidate debate in which she was a participant. In wrapping things up and trying to get us out on schedule, I gave everyone the opportunity to sum up why they were the ideal candidate, except Gambrill. I had overlooked her. Fortunately, she got her remarks in at the last moment and as we say in the moderator game, the rest is history.
This probably isn’t going to go over well with some folks in Cobb County government, but the subject of Jack and Jill came up among the Lost Mountain Kiwanians as it does most everywhere I speak. These two beleaguered mules may be “fictitious” to the county’s PR maven and “happily retired,” according to a Cobb County parks program coordinator, but I can assure that they are neither fictitious nor happily retired. They are, however, first in the hearts and minds of many of Cobb’s fair-minded citizens.
No need to remind you unless you are new to the sleepy little town of Cobb, but Jack and his sister Jill came here a few years ago from Alabama amid much fanfare to show us how to plow a field. However, officials discovered that we now have tractors available to do that kind of stuff, so the mules were shipped off to Montana or Canada. I get those two places mixed up.
Ironically, there is currently a move in the county to allow us to have more chickens in our yard. Under current rules, homeowners with less than 2 acres, or about 87,000 square feet, must notify their immediate neighbors in writing of their plans and get a permit from the county costing $75.
The new proposal would allow people with fewer than 80,000 square feet to keep one chicken for every 5,000 square feet in their backyard without seeking a permit from the Board of Commissioners and saving $75 in the process. I admit I am not totally up to date on this issue, so I don’t know whether it is up to the homeowner or the chickens to mark off 5,000 square feet.
I do know that if it goes through and no permit fee is required, it will be the first time in my memory that the commissioners have turned down money from taxpayers. The chickens must be a powerful political force. Maybe we should ask them to represent us in the upcoming referendum to renew the 1% Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax and the proposed transportation SPLOST in 2022.
Gambrill seems to be the driving force behind the chicken change. I wished I had asked her at the Kiwanis meeting how she feels about mules. None of us would advocate a mule every 5,000 square feet but I don’t see the harm in a couple of mules in the neighborhood. I am sure there are any number of us willing to pay $75 to have them around.
In the meantime, my thanks to those in attendance at Lost Mountain Kiwanis, including those who probably came to see if I really do look like Brad Pitt. I hope I didn’t disappoint them because they sure didn’t disappoint me.