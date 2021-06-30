Dear Sir: Assuming you and your minions deign to read this, before I became a modest and much-beloved columnist I plied my trade as a counselor in the external environment. My job was to tell my CEO the hard truth, something CEOs don’t like to hear.
I must have done a fair job at it because I was recognized as one of the “100 Most Influential Public Relations Practitioners of the 20th Century.” Admittedly, the world has changed a lot since then but not CEOs. They are prone to think they are smarter than everybody else and know more than everybody else. They tend to surround themselves with toadies eager to tell them what they want to hear and to do their bidding without question.
Modesty is not one of my strong suits so when I say I have stared down CEOs and convinced them I was keeping them from making a big mistake, I did it. Or said another way, you wouldn’t be doing the stuff you are doing if I was around.
Of course, you probably wouldn’t want me around because I would tell you the unvarnished truth instead of the potted plants who pass for “communications professionals” these days. Potted plants see things only from the inside out. That is not how the external environment works. Good counselors also see things from the outside in, as in how your actions are being perceived by the public.
Arthur Page, the first-ever vice president of AT&T said back in the 1930’s that “All business begins with public permission and exists by public approval.” That is as true today as when Page first said it. Yes, there is a court of law but most organizations’ reputations hinge on the approval of the Court of Public Opinion. Said another way, you can be legally correct and still lose your corporate shirt by your public actions. And you are treading dangerously close to that point.
By refusing to communicate with the public with the excuse that although you get public funds you are not subject to our Open Records laws, puts you under suspicion that you are nothing more than a tool being used by three malcontents on the Cobb County Board of Education to further their self-serving agenda, which has nothing to do with the teachers and students in one of the best school systems in the state. And you have said or done nothing to indicate otherwise. Your silence is deafening.
It seems the Three Amigos have gotten you to launch a new review of the Cobb school district you had accredited in February of last year, based on 50 complaints that no one has seen, except one media type to whom it was conveniently leaked. You are playing around with the future of our students, teachers and the well-being of our community and yet you have shared none of the complaints with district officials or with Cobb taxpayers. Shame on you.
Larry Savage, a keen-eyed observer of Cobb County government who has never seen a factoid he couldn’t bring to life, has given it some perspective. The Cobb School District has 112 schools, had 112,097 students as of 2019-20, 17,881 employees, an estimated 150,000 parents and 279,978 constituents. I will trust his math – he is, after all, a public school graduate – 50 complaints divided by 279,978 constituents equals (are you ready?) – 0.01786 percent. You are putting our school system, your $1 million-a-year job and Cognia’s reputation in jeopardy over a complaint rate – assuming it is legitimate – of one one-hundredth of one percent? Really?
If you hadn’t already kicked me out of the office by now, I would have warned you that your worst days are ahead. The Legislature is just waiting to get its hands on you. Ginny Earhart, R-west Cobb, has already said she is going to introduce legislation in the next session focused on private, unelected organizations that wield power over public schools behind a cloak of secrecy. I think she is talking about you.
If Rep. Earhart is fire, state Sen. Lindsey Tippins is ice. He is not one to make a ruckus but the soft-spoken former Cobb school board chair and one of the most respect members in the senate, thinks you are in bad need of some competition. You can bet he will be listened to by his colleagues.
You could have avoided all of this but your dismissive attitude, your inability to understand or accept that you serve the public, not the other way around and the fact you have let three irresponsible demagogues lead you into this public relations quagmire is all on you. You are, after all, the CEO.
But, alas, I am no longer available to help you. I am now on the other side of the fence writing about arrogant CEOs making a mess of things because there is nobody around to tell them the hard truth. It seems that some things just never change.
