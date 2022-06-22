I have dealt with bullies and saber-rattling special interest groups my whole long life in the external environment – race, creed, color, sexual orientation, national origin, enemies foreign and domestic. You name ‘em, I have most likely been in hand-to-hand combat with them at some point. But there is no group just plain old mean like the old Georgia state flaggers.
It may be because of the fact that I kept reminding them that the Uncivil War they were still fighting had been over for about 140 years and that we had lost 1-0. They didn’t like being remind of that. Let’s just say they were sore losers.
In the run-up to the 1996 Centennial Olympic Games, state flaggers and their sycophants in the Legislature decided we would have to fly the Georgia state flag which resembled a Confederate Battle flag at all our venues, especially those owned by the state – or else.
The Olympic Charter, which governs the rules by which the Olympic Games are conducted, expressly limits the flags flown to those of the host country, the flags of nations competing in the Games and the Olympic flag featuring the familiar 5 rings.
Not that this mattered to the flaggers. They threatened to protest the Games by bringing the state flag into venues and disrupting the competitions. Then-Atty. Gen. Mike Bowers who was making noises about running for governor announced he would not prosecute anyone that made good on their threats. Ironically, it turned out the only flag protest that occurred during the three weeks of competition came when a Taiwanese flag was waved at a venue featuring Chinese athletes.
Prior to the 1996 Games, Gov. Zell Miller had made an abortive attempt to change the state flag and backed off because of the potential backlash from the flaggers. His successor, Roy Barnes, did change the flag in 2001 and it was indescribably ugly. Some group with too much time on its hands rated the flags from all the U.S. states and territories and the Canadian provinces. Georgia’s state flag ranked 72nd ugliest out of the 72 they assessed. Now that’s ugly.
Boot Barnes signs sprung up across the state and flaggers took credit for making Roy Barnes a one-term governor. To the shock and dismay of the old state flag crowd who thought that the issue was over and done with, in 2003 after Sonny Perdue was elected governor he authorized the legislature to come up with a new flag design.
Rather than the Confederate Battle flag. he proposed a flag with elements of the Confederate national flag, the Stars and Bars, but less offensive than the battle flag. A public vote approved the change by more than 70 percent. The new design was officially adopted and that flag remains the current official Georgia state flag.
That preemptive strike by Perdue was the beginning of the end of the flaggers’ influence. Their Punt Perdue signs were largely ignored and the governor won reelection handily.
But it was also the beginning of a new set of bullies, the Woke mob for whom I have about as much respect as I do the Fergit Hell! crowd. They are equally loathsome.
Like the flaggers, they can’t let go of yesterday, only in their case it is by tearing down statues and changing the name of anything or anybody connected with the Old South. An aside: I am waiting on them to try and change the names of the 17 counties in Georgia named for members of the Confederate military and political figures.
Their latest dither involves Wildman’s Civil War Surplus, which sells Confederate-era merchandise (like the old state flag) and whose business license was recently approved by the City of Kennesaw. The enterprise had been shuttered for several months following the death of its owner Dent Myers, who died in January at the age of 90.
In reopening, the city says the store has met all the code requirements. Not surprisingly that decision has ruffled a lot of feathers in the process, Kennesaw councilmember James “Doc” Easton resigned in protest, leaving the constituents he was elected to serve in the lurch.
Marjorie Lyon, a friend of Myers who now operates the place, talks of threats and people screaming vulgarities, not to mention graffiti sprayed on the building by a group describing itself as an “activist art collective" that "focuses on social, ecological and economical injustices carried out by American and International governments, corporations and law enforcement agencies." Oh, please. Stuff the smug self-righteousness. I may throw up on your Birkenstocks.
As for me, I don’t expect to patronize Wildman’s Civil War Surplus but as long as they meet the code requirements of the City of Kennesaw I will support their right to operate. Ours is a free enterprise system the last I looked and if you don’t like what they represent and want them gone, just don’t do business with them. It’s that simple. This observation courtesy of one who has had a bellyful of the old state flaggers and their bluster. Who would have thought!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.