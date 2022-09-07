This coming Monday, September 11, marks 21 years since the attacks by Islamic terrorists on the World Trade Center in New York, the Pentagon in Washington D.C. and a near miss when passengers thwarted the hijackers headed to another federal facility, likely the White House or the U.S. Capital, and killing all on board. In total, some 3,000 people died (including the hijackers) and more than 6,000 were injured as a result of that tragic day.
How could the strongest and most powerful nation on earth have allowed such a tragedy to occur? Our intelligence network failed us miserably. How could they have missed the signs of something this complex and on this large a scale? But miss it, they did.
As with all significant events in our lives, we can all remember where we were on that fateful Tuesday morning. I was at St. Simons Island a day after having been the featured speaker at the Glynn County United Way kickoff luncheon. I was boffo. I had the crowd of several hundred roaring with laughter and fired-up to go out and raise record sums of money for the organization. To say I was pleased with myself was an understatement. Puffed-up might be more accurate. That all ended the next morning with the first images on television.
Our first response was to call our cousin in New York and to make sure what we were seeing on television was actually happening. She lived on Long Island, 13 miles from New York City but from her front porch she could see the smoke rising. It was, indeed, happening.
Of all the where-were-you-on-September-11th stories I have heard, perhaps the eeriest came from my friend and mentor, the late Harold Burson. Burson was founder and chairman emeritus of the then-largest public relation firm in the world, Burson-Marsteller.
The company’s headquarters were located in a building in the lower part of Manhattan near the East River. As he was walking to his office that morning, Burson looked up to see a commercial airliner flying very low and away from the normal flight path to LaGuardia. It was American Airlines Flight 11. He watched in stunned disbelief as it crashed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center.
Some 200 miles to the north of the attacks, my friend Atlanta physician Dr. Randy Rizor was on the tarmac in Keene, New Hampshire, in his private plane with his son after a college visitation trip. He was stopped just before takeoff.
The attacks had just occurred and air space was shut down. The two were finally able to find a rental car and began the long trip back to Georgia, seeing the smoke from the disaster in New York and watching grieving citizens holding candles as they drove through Washington.
Upon arriving in Atlanta, Dr. Rizor headed immediately for the local Army recruiting office and volunteered for duty. He was 49. The trim and athletic doctor aced basic training and was commissioned a major in the Army Medical Corps where he served two overseas assignments – one in Kosovo and one in Iraq. That is how he responded to the tragedy.
And then there was Bill Maher. After Pres. George Bush called the terrorists “cowards,” the pseudo-comedian disagreed, “We have been the cowards, lobbing cruise missiles from 2,000 miles away,” he said. “That’s cowardly. Staying in the airplane when it hits the building. Say what you want about it. Not cowardly.” What an arrogant and insensitive jerk. I would still love the opportunity to throw up on his shoes.
Ted Turner also weighed in, saying the terrorists were “brave at the very least” but they "also might have been a little nuts.” If anybody is a subject matter expert on people being a little nuts, that would be Ted Turner.
My most vivid memory of that surreal day was watching a bunch of U.S. senators, scared out of their gourd holding hands and singing “God Bless America” on the steps of the Capitol. It was one of those rare times when they admitted there is a higher power than Congress. In the intervening years, they seem to have conveniently forgotten that fact. I doubt God has.
It is sad but not surprising that polls say the younger generation has less connection to the events of 9-11 and less feelings of national unity than do older Americans. It’s not really on their radar. I assume they are too busy being politically correct and getting rid of statues that offend their sensibilities.
After the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, President Franklin Roosevelt declared December 7, 1941, as a “date which will live in infamy.” We can say the same for September 11, 2001. As philosopher George Santayana noted, “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” I don’t know about you, but I will never forget 9-11. And I pray it will never be repeated.
