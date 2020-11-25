Another one down and only God knows how many are left to go. The subject is birthdays and I just survived the latest one yesterday. OK, I’ll go ahead and say it: If I had known I was going to live this long, I would have taken better care of myself. Bada Boom!
Because the beloved Woman Who Shares My Name is having some health issues and is currently off premises, this was a birthday that likely won’t make my highlight reel. We have been joined at the matrimonial hip for a very long time and it’s just not the same around here without her at my side.
Fortunately, my pity party turned into a real party in the form of Cameron Charles Yarbrough, who gives meaning to the word “great” as in great-grandson. Our birthdays are two days apart. His momma had sworn to me that he would be born on my birthday as the ultimate birthday gift. Trouble is, she had not shared that information with Cameron, who decided he had been cooped up in her tummy long enough and that it was time to make his grand appearance two days early.
Cameron Charles and I are the two main participants in an annual event known as the Birthday Bash. It is a special occasion at our house. We let family attend, of course, but their role is to ooh-and-aah as the two of us revel in the attention. Cameron oversees the birthday cake design and I finance the project. Thanks to some creative bakers around town, over the past 12 years we have had everything from a football field to a spaceport to a Minecraft video game. (I am still not sure what that is.)
With Grandma missing and COVID-19 ever present, I assumed this year’s Birthday Bash either wouldn’t happen or would be observed on a Zoom call like most everything else in my life these days. I assumed wrong. On my birthday, what to my wondering eyes should appear at the door? Cameron Charles Yarbrough with a birthday cake. This kid is the gift that keeps on giving.
There have been some memorable birthdays in the past. My 20th was spent recovering from surgery for a broken hand in Athens. I had joined a pickup football game on campus at the University of Georgia with a group I didn’t even know and ended up in the hospital for emergency surgery after shattering the bones in my left hand.
My hand was placed in a cast about the size of a telephone pole with all kinds of pins and bands to knit the bones back together. It was the weekend of the annual Tech-Georgia skirmish in Atlanta. No way I was missing that game. A friend sneaked me down the back stairwell in my hospital gown, where an aider-and-abettor was waiting in the getaway car with the motor running to spirit me off to Atlanta.
The driver, in case you are interested, was to become the Woman Who Shares My Name. Who would have thought she would get involved in such a nefarious scheme? You just don’t know about some people.
I wonder if the hospital is still looking for me or if the bill ever got paid. With interest and late fees, the charges would probably amount to several hundred thousand dollars today. If they call you, please don’t rat me out.
There was a time in the not-so-distant past when I took birthdays for granted. No more. I have found life to be more delicate and myself less invincible than I had once imagined. I confess that I read the obituaries a bit closer today than I used to do. Sadly, I am seeing too many familiar names and some of them younger than me.
In last week’s column I managed to get a jump on Thanksgiving and shared some thoughts with you about the things for which I am thankful. But given that the big day is tomorrow, it is worth repeating the part about friends and family.
These have been some trying weeks in the Yarbrough household as we have dealt with my partner’s health issues. Humility hasn’t always been my strong suit but I have been humbled by the fact that I can’t make these issues go away by sheer will and determination. I am blessed — and thankful — I have family and friends to help me navigate uncharted waters.
The great Satchel Paige observed that “Age is a case of mind over matter. If you don’t mind, it don’t matter.” I don’t mind that I have aged another year. I just hope I can remember the Serenity Prayer and to ask God to allow me to accept the things I cannot change, to change the things that I can and to have the wisdom to know the difference. That does matter.
