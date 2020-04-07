I wonder what life is going to look like on the other side of the COVID-19 pandemic, whenever we finally get there. How long before we feel comfortable shaking hands? Being in crowds? Flying on an airplane? Scratching our nose? Meantime, we deal with the great unknown. (Please stand six feet away as you read this.)
We are being told that as the country passes 10,000 deaths and, as of this writing, that more than 229 in Georgia and 25 in Cobb have died, there is a light at the end of the tunnel.
“We are beginning to see the glimmers of progress,” Vice President Mike Pence said this week. He says data indicate that the rise in the number of new cases of COVID-19 is starting to slow across the country. Let us pray that is so. By the way, I am impressed with our vice president. He comes across as a reassuring and kindly uncle.
When we do get through that tunnel, we should be in better shape intellectually. I am a great believer in the Darwin theory of survival of the fittest and hope all the arrogant idiots who refused to take the virus seriously and gathered in the parks and boat marinas and at beach parties will be history. Serves them right.
I feel for Gov. Brian Kemp. He didn’t sign up for this but then, who did? I understand why he didn’t clamp down on statewide shelter-in-place restrictions at first. What is happening in Atlanta and Cobb as it pertains to the virus isn’t necessarily the same thing happening in Appling County or Echols County. I think he thought it best to leave local decisions to the locals. But that did not work.
I had to cringe when he said at his outdoor press conference that he put the restrictions in place because he had just found out “in the last 24 hours” that asymptomatic people could spread the virus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, based in — uh — Atlanta, had warned as early as mid-February<https://web.archive.org/web/20200212223008/https:/www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/hcp/faq.html> that the coronavirus could be spread by asymptomatic people.
Also, I strongly disagree with the decision to open Georgia’s beaches back up. Not only is it a chance to spread the virus, but it is a monumental waste of precious resources at a time we can’t afford it. A friend of mine who has a home on St. Simons Island told me that State Patrol officers were manning the entrances to the beaches and instructing people to walk, not sit, on the beaches. I think our grossly understaffed State Patrol could be better utilized enforcing our traffic laws.
While we are all absorbed with the pandemic — and rightly so — one of the people who made this county a great place to live passed away last week. Babe Atkins-Byrne had an immeasurably positive impact on Cobb County. The wife of former Cobb commission chair, Bill Byrne, she is one of the few of whom I can say I doubt she had an enemy in the world. If she did it was their fault, not hers. Everybody loved Babe, including this correspondent.
I once wrote this about her: “I am thankful for Babe Atkins-Byrne, who is the heart and soul of so many of the good works that take place in our county. I am at a loss to think of a charitable event she hasn’t organized, chaired or volunteered for. She has made this a better county by her efforts.” Amen.
Cobb was made a great county because of people like Babe Atkins-Byrnes, Judges Harris Hines and Conley Ingram, public servants like Ernest Barrett, civic leaders like Bill Bullard and Wyman Pilcher, publisher Otis Brumby, Jr., Kennesaw State University president Betty Siegel and others who our Northern transplants likely have never heard of but on whose shoulders they now stand. To say that Cobb has been “a sleepy little town” as Comm. Lisa Cupid — she, of Detroit City — did, insults their memory and their efforts. She is running for chair of this sleepy little town’s commission. I seriously doubt she could do it better.
Back to the pandemic. My wife lost a grandfather she never knew in the Spanish flu pandemic in 1918 in Newark, New Jersey. While it lasted for approximately two years, the flu was thought to have infected as much as a quarter of the world’s population at the time and to have killed as many as 100 million people.
Her grandmother, a Scottish immigrant, was left to raise three small children on her own. She eventually bought and operated a boarding house on the Jersey coast in Belmar and retired as a successful and prosperous businesswoman. My point? Take the long view. There is light at the end of the tunnel. We shall rise again.