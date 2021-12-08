Well, that didn’t go as I had hoped. Last week, I mused about the prospects of two of our local elevens adding a couple of national football championships to go along with our Cobb County Braves World Series title. All that needed to happen was for the Georgia Bulldogs to defeat Alabama in the SEC Championship and whip up on a couple more teams and become national champions in the CFP (College Football Playoffs)while Kennesaw State would run the table in the FCS (Football Championship Subdivision) and be declared national champions.
Only one problem (or, actually two): KSU lost to East Tennessee State on Saturday, 32-31, when ETSU scored a touchdown with 35 seconds remaining and made the two-point conversion. A gut-wrenching loss.
Also, I forget that Alabama is coached by Nick Saban. As usual, Saban prevailed for the umpteen-hundredth time against the Bulldogs, 41-24. I am beginning to wonder if we could beat this guy if he pulled his team off the field for a quarter.
The good news for Georgia is that they are still in the hunt. They made the final four teams playing for the national championship. The bad news is if the Dawgs beat Michigan and Alabama defeats Cincinnati – well, I leave the rest up to your imagination.
I now declare myself officially retired from the sports prognostication business much to the relief of John Bednarowski, MDJ’s superlative sports editor and get back to my day job as a modest and much-beloved columnist.
While Georgia and Kennesaw State were losing, so was I. I lost the services of incumbent Marietta Councilmember Reggie “The Gamechanger” Copeland who went down to defeat in a runoff with realtor M. Carlyle Kent. Final score: 71.6% to 28.4%.
The Gamechanger made news like bees make honey. Just when I would be prepared to tell you about Kinnow, a high-yield mandarin hybrid from the citrus family which constitutes about 80 percent of all fruit trees in India and Pakistan, up would pop the Gamechanger.
Whether requesting a restraining order against a fellow councilmember with whom he got in an argument or getting an ethics complaint filed against him for berating a city staffer or being arrested for obstructing the police after being involved in a car crash or calling the same police after a former opponent touched him on the arm at a campaign event, Reggie Copeland was high-profile and column-worthy to say the least.
Copeland once accused Mayor Steve Tumlin and fellow councilmember Grif Chalfant of talking about him behind his back prior to a council meeting, saying he had heard them “with his own eyes and ears.”
Mr. Kent, the new member of the Marietta City Council, is described by supporters as “hardworking, honest, pious and level-headed.” Yawn. Just the kind of attributes that will almost ensure that you won’t see your name in this space. If I wanted hardworking and pious and all that other stuff, I would write about Joan of Arc.
Fortunately, God does indeed love modest and much-beloved columnists. Just as The Gamechanger exits the stage, what to my wondering eyes should appear but Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene having part of her congressional district gerrymandered into a solidly Democratic area of South Cobb. I couldn’t believe my own eyes and ears.
Greene, my odds-on favorite to replace Cynthia McKinney as our new Ambassador to Outer Space, called the new lines, “a fool’s errand that was led by power-obsessed state legislators.” Whatever that means.
State Rep. David Wilkerson, D-Powder Springs, who represents that area was in attendance during of the recent redistricting session as a member of the Legislature and sounds like he didn’t know anything about it. He called the move “a sneak attack.” Maybe he was in the privy when this all happened.
So, I can now add Marjorie Taylor Greene and her hyperventilating constituents in South Cobb to my array of humor-impaired souls, like Cobb County Democratic Party chair Jacquelyn Bettadapur, who has described Cobb as being born of white fight. She should know. As white as new-driven snow, she just flew into the county not all that long ago herself.
Then there are the Three Amigos on the Cobb County School Board who could make a racial issue out of a woodchuck and four befuddled white guys on the board who wouldn’t know a woodchuck from a boxwood. And a Cobb County commission that approved a zoning request to build condominiums in an area where airplanes from nearby Dobbins Air Force Base are most likely to crash because the developer might sue them if they didn’t. On and on it goes. Never a dull moment.
It is just as well that I leave football analysis to my colleague John Bednarowski and stick to what I know best – thin-skinned politicians and Kinnow. Speaking of which: Did you know that Punjab is the largest producer of Kinnow in India with an annual output of 23.40 metric tons per hectare? Remember, you read it here first.
