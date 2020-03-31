The coronavirus got up close and personal last week. Scott Chadwick passed away from this insidious scourge. You have already read a lot about this good man from the tributes in the March 28 edition of the Marietta Daily Journal. Allow me to share some memories of my own.
The last time I saw Scott was some months back when I spoke to his beloved Kiwanis Club of Marietta. As is my custom, I always leave enough time for any questions the group might have. Getting audience participation has never been a problem, particularly with the Marietta Kiwanians.
We had almost finished the Q-and-A session and I was ready to sit down when Scott Chadwick’s hand shot up. With this guy, you never knew what kind of question he had on his mind, but I suspected it would be not be an easy one. Scott didn’t ask easy questions. I noticed he had on a gaudy sport shirt adorned with palm trees. Before he could ask his question, I said, “Scott, welcome back from Hawaii.” It rendered him momentarily speechless and brought the house down with Scott Chadwick laughing as hard as anyone. I tell that story to say that the last time I saw him was the way I want to remember him — active, engaged, outspoken and affable.
Scott was a prolific writer of letters to the editor at the MDJ and to a certain modest and much-beloved columnist. He read my columns closely. Very closely. He once corrected me on the misuse of one word in a 792-word column. I had written “dominate,” when it should have been “dominant.” To my knowledge, the other 791 words were OK. Otherwise, I suspect he would have let me know.
When the editor of the Atlanta Newspapers, Kevin Riley, appeared at the Marietta Kiwanis, Scott Chadwick asked him, “When is the AJC going to get over the fact that the Braves are now in Cobb County?” After the laughter subsided, Riley said, “I would say directly to your question: We’re over it. And if you ever have a feeling we’re not, give me a call and I’ll help some people get over it.” The next week, one of his columnists took another shot at the county. Scott sent me a wry note, “I guess he didn’t hear his boss’s answer.”
After a tongue-in-cheek column in which I informed Gov. Brian Kemp that I would not be a candidate in case he wanted me to fill the unexpired term of our senior senator, Johnny Isakson, I received this from Scott Chadwick: “Dick, what a really good column. If you weren’t so damned old, I’d start a ‘Draft Dick’ movement!” To which I replied, “I would consider a draft only if an old goat like you would be my campaign manager.” You just couldn’t afford to let the guy get ahead of you.
I never knew when a column of mine would elicit a response from him. After I had written that the hard-working and unsung members of Cobb County’s high school marching bands didn’t get the recognition that the football teams do, he wrote, “Excellent observations, Dick! I had the privilege of doing both at the Richard J. Reynolds High School in Winston-Salem. My Freshman and Sophomore years, I tooted a tenor sax in the marching band; Junior and Senior years, I played tight end on the varsity. Best of both worlds! Thanks for recognizing the long hours, hard work — and sometimes the unmerited second-fiddle role of the marching band members!”
I could have pictured Scott Chadwick as a tight end. He looked like what I think a tight end should look like. But tooting a tenor sax in the marching band? The man was a surprise a minute.
In the MDJ article about his passing, his widow, Pat, said this: “He had a hard external character, but he was really a soft cuddly person on the inside. He treated with so much respect and love. He was everything to me. He was always there for me. I knew no matter what happened, I could turn to Scott and he would take care of me.”
The feeling was mutual. A couple of years ago, I penned an ode to my wife on Valentine’s Day. Scott Chadwick sent me this note: ‘What a poignant collection of memories, Dick. Something got in my eye as I was reading it. I’ve been without my Pat for almost a week now, as she and her Bridge group left Tuesday for a few days in Punta Gorda. On the way back now. Absence doth indeed make the heart grow fonder!”
Yes, absence does make the heart grow fonder, my friend. We will miss Scott Chadwick, but we will always have the fond memories of a man larger than life. He made the world better with his presence. He certainly made mine better. And I have the notes to prove it.