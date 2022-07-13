This was Cobb County as it could be and should be and for one shining moment, was. Blacks and whites. Republicans and Democrats. Liberals and conservatives. Movers and shakers and, well, me. All gathered in one place for a special evening with a special person.
The occasion was the 80th birthday celebration of retired Cobb Magistrate Judge Roger Plichta, a bon vivant, a man of the world, a great citizen of Cobb County and a good friend. How good a friend? He got me to put on socks and shoes and come out to Indian Hills Country Club on a Saturday night.
That is close to historic. I don’t have all that many friends and of those I do have, there are not many for whom I would leave the comfort of my man cave and visit on a Saturday night. Particularly, if I have to put on socks and shoes.
Speaking of friends, Roger Plichta has a bunch of them. The place was wall-to-wall with people. All out to pay tribute to a good man. Rose Wing, former Cobb County assistant district attorney and one-time chair of the Cobb County Republican Party was in charge of the festivities.
Cobb County sheriff Craig Owens was there but I did not see the new additions to his staff, the Clydesdales Duke and Diesel. I figured they were either busy handling crowd control at the country club entrance or behind the caddy shack drinking beer. After all, what are Clydesdales good for except crowd control and pulling beer wagons?
I didn’t get a chance to ask the sheriff if he had given serious consideration to bringing my two favorite mules, Jack and Jill, back from Montana or Canada (I get those two places mixed up) to serve as mentors to Duke and Diesel. He should.
Cobb County government does not exactly have the best record of fair treatment of equus mulus. It is not beyond the realm of possibility that the current crowd could suddenly turn on equus ferus caballus, as well. The Clydesdales could use some loyal friends.
Sheriff Owens had more important things to do that night than listen to me lobby for two mules. He was busy announcing to those assembled that he had made Judge Plichta an honorary deputy sheriff. Maybe I can lobby the judge. After all, I will remind him that I did get dressed up on a Saturday night and come to his birthday fete. He owes me one.
And there was Cobb District Attorney Flynn Brody who pointed out to those assembled perhaps the most important achievement of this distinguished man. He loves his family. Brody said that his own personal goal is to be a husband of the quality of Roger Plichta. I think I like this guy.
One of the things that the retired judge and I have in common is that we have both lost our spouses much too early. Roxanne Plichta passed away in 2011. I lost the beloved Woman Who Shared My Name a year-and-a-half ago. We understand that it is family first. Everything else comes second.
When it came my time to speak, I had the crowd eating. Not out of my hand. Just eating. The evening was luau-themed and, let’s face it, it is hard to compete with Aloha burgers. As cleverly crafted as were my remarks, I got the distinct feeling that the consensus of the audience was that the burgers were better.
I did get to read a letter to Judge Plichta from Gov. Brian Kemp congratulating him on his birthday. The governor is just one of the many famous people who know this man. The list includes Popes John Paul II, Benedict XVI and Francis with whom he has had audiences. Not to mention Donald Trump, John F. Kennedy and Lyndon Johnson.
His bio says he been swimming with Jimmy Buffet, ridden with Sean Connery in his Aston Martin, shared libations with Frank Sinatra and the Rat Pack, partied with Andy Warhol at Studio 54 disco in New York, climbed the Great Wall of China and survived the Running of the Bulls (twice) in Pamplona, Spain. Never a dull moment for this man.
Today, when he could be enjoying a well-deserved retirement, Judge Roger Plichta stays busy as an International Diplomatic Envoy involved in philanthropic missions around Cobb County and around the world, whether it be for the White House or helping a local veteran in a time of need. And he does it on his own dime. His philosophy? “When you find something that you are passionate about, then you will never work a day in your life. My passion is helping others.”
Roger Plichta referred to the function on Saturday evening not as a birthday party but as a Celebration of Life. That is, in fact, a more appropriate description. He has had quite a life and one clearly worth celebrating. I am glad I could be a part of the evening.
