It is official. Today, I am announcing my candidacy in the 2023 Best of Cobb Contest and I need your vote. The category is Best Columnist Who Appears in the Marietta Daily Journal on Wednesdays and Looks Like Brad Pitt Did Before He Got Wrinkles.
I considered briefly entering as a candidate for the Sunday category but I knew I would be competing with Roger Hines, a former high school teacher who knows where commas go and Rev. Nelson Price who has influence in much higher circles than do I (if you get my drift.)
Also, the only other serious competition I have on Wednesday’s MDJ opinion page is Around Town. I know the authors of that column well. They are friends of mine but none of them look like Brad Pitt after he got wrinkles. They don’t even look like Brad Pitt before he got wrinkles.
The Best of Cobb contest began this past Monday and will run until January 20, 2023. I am busy as we speak putting together my campaign staff and developing a strategy for the race.
I can assure you that one of the things I will not be doing is running ads on television while you are trying to eat your supper. That alone should earn me your vote. Of course, that will cost me the opportunity to tell you about my having won the Nobel Prize for Calf Roping and my successful term as president of my 4th Grade class at S.R. Young grammar school in College Park where I was valedictorian and graduated in the top one percent of my class. (Wait. I think that was Herschel’s line.)
The decision to enter the Best of Cobb Contest was not an easy one. I had given some thought to foregoing my career as your modest and much-beloved columnist and devoting the rest of my days to doing good deeds, such as handing out passports to needy recipients and making a cool half million dollars for basically doing nothing. But I discovered the job had already been filled by some poor soul only getting $169,913 from the public trough. Bless her heart.
Endorsements are key to any campaign and I’m not averse to calling in favors. I expect the Cobb County Board of Education to give me their full support. Lord knows, I have written about them enough this year. They owe me. Plus, I’m not Catholic and they have convinced me that over two-thirds of all births in Los Angeles County are to illegal alien Mexicans whose births were paid for by taxpayers. What this has to do with educating Cobb County schoolchildren, I do not know. But an endorsement is an endorsement.
I tried to secure the support of the Cobb County Democratic party but Jacquelyn Bettadapur said no can do. I am white and likely a part of the white flight to Cobb County that has her in a dither. I tried to point out that she was white, too, and that she flew into Cobb long after I did and therefore we had a lot in common and maybe we could be friends. I thought I heard her humming, but it turned out to be dial tone. Some endorsements are harder to get than others.
Jack and Jill, my two favorite mules who now reside in Montana or Canada — I get those two places mixed up — were eager to endorse me, assuming I can get them back to Cobb County after they were unceremoniously evicted because nobody cared to watch them plow. I hate to tell them but support for bringing them back has waned since Cobb County’s PR guy Ross Cavitt publicly referred to them as “fictional.” Say what you will about mules but they have feelings, too.
They think Ross Cavitt is fictional, too. They may be right. I’ve never seen the guy except someone that looks like him on Cobb-TV lobbing softball questions to commission chair Lisa Cupid. But I don’t need to get in the middle of a dispute between fictional mules and a fictional PR flack. I need endorsements.
Please know that if by some outside chance I don’t win, I plan to come up with an alternate slate of voters and declare election fraud. It has been done before.
I’m not into threats but if I can’t get a recount and be declared the winner you can expect to see my supporters storm the Cuthbertson building on the Square. Excuse me a moment. (Whisper! Whisper!) I have just been informed by staff that the Cuthbertson building is no longer standing. They say we would have to climb the fence and stomp around in the mud where nobody would see us. That’s very disappointing.
Loyal readers, in closing I earnestly seek your vote in the Best of Cobb contest in the category of The Best Columnist Who Appears in the Marietta Daily Journal on Wednesdays and Looks Like Brad Pitt Did Before He Got Wrinkles. After all, if not me, who? Thank you and God Bless America.
