Erick Allen is running for lieutenant governor of Georgia. From the look of things, so is half the world. Allen, a Democratic state representative who represents the Vinings area, is one of 9 candidates seeking the Democratic nomination in the upcoming May 24 primary.
On the other side, 4 Republicans are running to gain their party’s endorsement for the November general election. Georgia’s current Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan has chosen to hang it up after one term. Duncan is not Donald Trump’s biggest fan and vice versa.
Allen has served two terms in the state house and is currently chairman of the Cobb County legislative delegation which is the equivalent of herding a bunch of feral cats.
Unlike many of his colleagues in the Cobb delegation – Republican and Democrat – who have the PR skills of a tree stump, one of the first things Erick Allen did when he was elected in 2018 was to reach out and introduce himself. That’s smart. It doesn’t get you a free ride but it does give you the opportunity to make your case on issues important to either or both of us – and to you.
So, why is he giving up a safe seat and the increasing influence of incumbency to run for lieutenant governor? “I want to be in a position to initiate meaningful change,” he told me over breakfast recently. “The lieutenant governor through appointments to committees and various boards is in a position to do just that.”
As my sweet momma would opine, the saying is easier than the doing. Unlike the Georgia House of Representatives which is ruled over by the speaker who makes all the committee assignments, in the state senate it is a balancing act. Committees are assigned by the Committee on Assignments which is made up of the lieutenant governor, plus two members of the senate that he appoints as well as the president pro tempore and the majority leader. In other words, there is a bit more negotiation for who sits on what committee in the senate than in the house.
Clearly, Georgia’s lieutenant governor does not carry as big a stick as does the speaker. As president of the senate, the lieutenant governor presides over debate in the senate and casts a tie-breaking vote if necessary. However, the lieutenant governor is barred from sponsoring legislation and is always one rebellion away from losing political influence.
Erick Allen understands that and thinks that is why he is best qualified among his Democratic rivals for the job. “Only four of the nine Democrats have held public office and only one has ever won a contested election,” he says. That one, of course, is Allen and he has done it twice. Representative or senator, winning contested elections has special meaning and appreciation with one’s colleagues.
Should he win the Democratic primary and prevail in November, there is the likely chance Allen would preside over a majority Republican senate. In his mind, that couldn’t be any more difficult than what he has experienced as chairman of the Cobb legislative delegation this year.
Allen expressed frustration and anger at how Republicans went about redistricting this past session. In Georgia, local redistricting maps are typically drawn by the local legislative delegation. Despite Speaker David Ralston’s assurance that would continue, Cobb, as well as Gwinnett and Richmond County which all have majority Democratic representation, sidestepped the normal redistricting procedure to pass Republican-favored county commission and school board district maps without the majority support of the county's delegation.
As somebody who has been around the political block a time or two, I chalk that up to politics-as-usual. Had the majorities been reversed, Democrats would likely had done the same to Republicans.
What was more disturbing to me is that Allen said when he tried to get the delegation together after the session, only one Republican even responded to his invitation. That is how polarized we have become in Cobb County. I am afraid the days of Johnny Isakson, Buddy Darden, Chuck Clay, et al., who put the interest of the county above partisan politics are gone. That doesn’t bode well for our future.
As for his campaign for lieutenant governor, Allen says he has an increased appreciation of just how large a state Georgia is. He spends at least four days a week out in the state talking to voters. Yet, no matter how far away he may be at the end of a day of campaigning, he makes it a point to be home in time to read a book to his daughter, Elise, before she goes to bed or when she awakens in the morning.
That tells you a lot about Erick Allen. While he and I may disagree on political matters – and we often do – there is no question that he puts family above politics. That is a positive. He may or may not be successful in his quest to be Georgia’s next lieutenant governor, but the man is a quality person in a profession that could use a lot more of them.
