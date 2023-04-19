Let me come straight to the point: The loss of Bob Prillaman is more than the passing of a good man. It leaves a hole in Cobb County that will be difficult to replace. Giants like Bob Prillaman, who passed away on Easter Sunday at the age of 90, don’t come around often and we are all the better that he did.
The Marietta Daily Journal referred to him as “a modern Merlin with a magic wand for leadership,” which is how he was described when named the MDJ’s Cobb County Citizen of the Year in 2001.
Bob Prillaman was a successful businessman, enjoying a 30-year career in the paper industry with Austell-based Caraustar Industries. He was known as a national leader in recycling, chairing the Recycling Division of the American Paper Association and serving on the boards of several recycling companies around the country. He retired in 1998 as senior vice president of Caraustar.
But “retirement” is not a word one would associate with Bob Prillaman. He was too busy doing good things for his community to ever have retired. He was chairman of the Cobb Chamber of Commerce in 1997; a member of the Cobb County NAACP Advisory Board; president of the Austell/South Cobb Rotary Club, which he served and worked with for 50 years; a director of Girls, Inc. and the Tommy Nobis Center; and a board member of both the Georgia Ballet and Theatre in the Square, as well as a member of the board of the Independent Bank and Trust Company of Powder Springs, which he helped found.
Bob Prillaman and I intersected at two points. One was this column. He was a loyal reader and regularly corresponded with me regarding topics that piqued his interest. His comments were like the man — cordial, often humorous, encouraging and always kind. His notes served to remind me that my words can make a difference, something I am prone to forget when battling weekly deadlines.
One comment I will always treasure was his response to my annual letter to my great-grandson Cameron. “Your ‘Some thoughts to my great-grandson’ should be required reading for everyone,” he said. “I will make sure it is passed on to my two great-granddaughters when they are old enough to read.” I can’t imagine any advice I could give that could surpass the wisdom he had accumulated over his illustrious life.
His daughter, Mary Holland, told the MDJ that her father “chose close friends carefully, and when you became his friend, he was fiercely loyal. He had a deep respect for people dedicated to service, and the betterment of others.” I am grateful to think that I might have been one of those friends.
Our other point of intersection was our mutual interest in nursing and Kennesaw State University. Prillaman had a passion for health care and education and was instrumental in the growth of Wellstar Health System, now the largest health system in Georgia, and the partnership between Wellstar and Kennesaw State University. He had great concerns about the critical shortage of nurses and decided that he would devote his time and efforts to helping the university expand its nursing program.
That brings me to the other intersection. Some years earlier, our family decided it was time that Mama got the long-overdue opportunity to pursue her own passion for medicine and to become a registered nurse when many of her friends were winding down their careers. Off to KSU she went.
I have told this story many times, but it bears repeating. Not only was she successful in her quest, enjoying a satisfying career as a registered nurse at Delta Air Lines, she also introduced a young classmate of hers to our son. That classmate became our daughter-in-law and is now the mother and grandmother of the Yarbrough clan.
When we lost the beloved Woman Who Shared My Name two-and-half years ago, my family and I established the Jane J. Yarbrough Endowed Nursing Scholarship at Kennesaw State to be awarded to non-traditional students seeking a second career in the nursing profession. Involved in the process will be her classmate and daughter-in-law, Jackie.
Making a special event even more special is that the signing took place at Prillaman Hall, which houses the school’s Wellstar College of Health and Human Services at KSU, and which was dedicated in honor of Bob and his wife, Lil, in 2010. Thus, our second intersection.
That brought this response from Bob Prillaman: “What a grand tribute to your wife. As I have mention over the years, your comments about your wife defined how special she was. I wish I had the words to express how much this touched me. Thanks for the example of caring. Bob.”
“Thanks for the example of caring” from a man who spent his life being the epitome of caring. I hope Bob Prillaman knew how much his words touched me over the years. I am honored that our paths intersected. I will miss him. We all will.
