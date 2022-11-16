Oh dear. Here we go again. Another year. Another birthday. They seem to be coming every few months instead of the twelve I used to be able to count on.
I am a strong proponent of the public’s right to know but that doesn’t include sharing my age. Let’s just say that when I was born Stone Mountain was a rock small enough to fit in the slingshot David used to conk Goliath in the head. That’s old.
There is some thought that with age comes wisdom but there are those among us who don’t find that to be the case. They don’t find me wise. They find me a wiseacre. They range from Chardonnay-sipping liberals aghast that I found it amusing that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis shipped a bunch of undocumented (aka illegal) immigrants to tony Martha’s Vineyard as well as Trump Harrumphs who are convinced that I am a Chardonnay-sipping liberal because I find the guy tiresome and hope DeSantis takes him on.
What I have discovered over time is how much Chardonnay-sipping liberals and Trump Harrumphs have in common. Both are humor-impaired and provide me more enjoyment than a Saturday night barn dance. I love this job.
One of the benefits of having a birthday when I do is that I get to be a part of a very exclusive event known as the Birthday Bash. An invitation to this party is highly sought after, but only two people are eligible to attend: Cameron Charles Yarbrough and his great grandfather. Everyone else – parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, siblings, assorted friends and others – can only stand around and watch enviously as we joyously celebrate our respective birthdays.
This tradition began at his birth, which occurred two days before my birthday. Admittedly, he wasn’t an active participant for the first few years but quickly got the hang of it. A part of the tradition has been Cameron deciding the kind of cake he has wanted at the Birthday Bash. My job has been to come up with the final product.
His requests have ranged from a cake resembling an airport to one that looked like a football field to one with red, white and blue layers, not to mention a cake looking like something called Minecraft. I have met the challenge each year, including the Minecraft cake which I still don’t understand. In truth, I didn’t need to understand it, I just needed to produce the final product. And I have.
From a wee tyke scarfing down cake in his highchair, Cameron Charles Yarbrough has morphed into an outstanding citizen who in these 14 years has grown to 5 feet, 11 inches, is an honor student, a member of his school’s honor band and is currently rated the Number One middle school cross-country runner in his county. (He recently finished 7th overall in the state championships.) Not too shabby.
Given that his great grandfather was a mediocre student, can only play “Sweet Betsy from Pike” and only on a ukulele and is so slow that a coach in high school once observed that I ran fast, I just didn’t go anywhere, I am at a loss to explain Cameron Charles Yarbrough’s achievements. It has to be the Birthday Bash cakes.
Of course, there were many birthdays that occurred pre-Birthday Bash. I “celebrated” my 20th in Athens General Hospital following surgery. It seems things got a little testy at a pickup football game on campus a few days earlier and I coldcocked a guy, breaking my hand. This is one of the reason I have chosen not to run for public office, lest my violent past be brought up and you have to endure an endless stream of commercials reminding you of that fact while you are trying to eat your supper. You owe me one.
On my 50th birthday, I was sitting all puffed-up in the President’s box in Sanford Stadium at the University of Georgia, hobnobbing with the rich and famous when an airplane flew over the stadium not once but several times, with a trailing banner exclaiming, “Nifty! Nifty! Dick Yarbrough is Fifty!” as 90,000 people laughed and hooted. This embarrassment courtesy of The Woman Who Shared My Name. I’m not sure what I did to deserve that but I tried never to do it again.
Now the birthdays have dwindled down to the precious few with more of them in my rearview mirror than are ahead of me. I don’t know what tomorrow holds – assuming I am given a tomorrow. That behooves me to live this day and any more I receive as a precious gift.
Reflecting on this birthday, I realize how blessed I am to have a loving family, more friends than I deserve and the privilege of conversing with you each week. Besides, as Mark Twain noted, “Age is an issue of mind over matter. If you don’t mind, it doesn’t matter.” And I don’t mind. I really don’t.
