Threescore and four. Last week would have been a special anniversary with a special person. But it was not to be.
It has been a year-and-a-half since the Woman Who Shared My Name outran me to eternity. I have no doubt she is there. She earned her spot. I hope to one day be reunited with her but, frankly, I’m no shoo-in. At this point, I am trying to scrub my somewhat-rickety reputation and improve my chances of a reunion. Wish me luck.
What I do have are memories, lots of good ones and a few not so good. I remember our first date. Junior year of high school. I had just been dumped by the love of my life and needed a date for the Valentine Day dance at school. I asked her since she was a good friend. (Little did I know!)
That led to a couple of years of what my dad called a “light switch” relationship: (on-and-off, off-and-on.) Finally, it came on and stayed on, I gave her an engagement ring on – yes – Valentine’s Day from proceeds I had accumulated delivering mail over the Christmas holidays.
I don’t frighten easily. I have survived a roadside bomb attack in Iraq, a devastating housefire, angry state flaggers and the occasional anonymous threat for something I opined on these pages but looking back on my long life, my wedding ceremony is right up there for knee-knocking fear.
The evening was not helped by a wiseacre minister who stood with me and my dad (and best man) outside the chapel waiting to go in. “Look,” he said pointing to his car, “It is full of gas. I will give you my car keys and you can drive away right now and I will cover for you. By the time everyone realizes what happened, you can be long gone!” My dad remembers me shaking my deer-in-the-spotlight head and saying repeatedly, “Don’t tempt me!” He loved telling that story.
The minister was kidding (or at least I think he was), but I’m glad I did not yield to temptation. I made it through the ceremony without fainting and thus agreed to a partnership that was to last nigh on three score and four years.
She was the yin to my yang. The thoughtful response to my acerbic views. The patient balance to my impatient personality. As selfless as I could be selfish. Someone who could see through a person’s outer being and find the good or the phony that I often missed.
While I was attempting to raise my profile in the corporate world, she was busy raising our two children, managing the household and everything within it, giving piano lessons and even finding time to volunteer as a Pink Lady at our local hospital.
This was no small sacrifice on her part. I was always working late, missing meals, in the office on weekends and taking my job way too seriously. She never complained, even the year when I failed to do any Christmas shopping for her.
Her dreams of a nursing career would wait until the kids had left for college. As most of you who read this column are aware, her dream was ultimately realized. At a time when many of her friends were facing a midlife crisis, she became a graduate of Kennesaw State and a registered nurse employed by Delta Air Lines.
There were the good times. Because of my job duties, she got to meet a lot of famous people and travel to a lot of exotic places. Nowhere was she happier than at her beloved home on St. Simons Island (now known as Grandma’s Beach House.) She loved bargains and would use a dollar’s worth of gas to save ten cents on a dish towel. It was all in the pursuit.
There were the bad times. The unexpected loss of a grandson at the peak of his life. Serious and almost fatal illnesses. Friendships that proved to be as transitory as they did disappointing. But we persevered.
And then she imperceptibly began to slide into a darkness from which she would never recover. She forgot names. A few past due notices began to trickle in. At dinner with friends, she would remain strangely silent. I was slowly losing her and at the height of the pandemic, I lost her for good.
Not one day did it ever occur to me that given my pedal-to-the-metal lifestyle I would outlive this kind gentle woman who was such a big part of my life for most of my life. But I did.
Why am I telling you all this? Hoping that you may be so lucky to love and be loved in your life as I have been in mine. Nigh on threescore and four. I am blessed.
