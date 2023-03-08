BUZZ! BUZZ! “Yes, Madam Chairperson?”
“Janine, find Ross Cavitt for me. I have some urgent business to discuss with him.”
“Yes, Madam Chairperson. If he is out meeting with the media, should I tell him to drop everything and come back to the office?”
“Janine, please. My communications director doesn’t visit the media. He has better things to do than engage in that kind of trivial pursuit. You will find him holed up in his special bunker in the basement disguised as a potted plant in case the media come looking for him. Oops! Never mind. He just walked in.”
“Madam Chairperson, you wanted to see me?”
“Yes, I did, Ross. But first, let me compliment you on your disguise. If I didn’t know better I would think I was talking to a Crimson-eyed Rosemallow Hibiscus. Well done!”
“Thank you, Madam Chairperson. You can’t be too careful in this job. Otherwise, the media will find you and ask you a bunch of nosy questions that are none of their business.”
“That brings me to what I want to discuss with you, Ross. But first, will you take that hibiscus bloom off your head? It is a bit disconcerting.”
“Will do, Madam Chairperson. It is wilting anyway. But wait until you see my new disguise. I am going to be a Tricolor Strawberry Begonia Variegated Saxifraga plant. You will be so impressed.”
“I’m sure I will, Ross. But back to business. As you know, our colleague Jerica Richardson was drawn out of her district by those wretched Republicans in the Legislature. I’m not sure how we are going to be able to function without her political acumen and the savvy leadership she has provided.”
“Um, Madam Chairperson, the only thing I can recall she has done since she has been in office was to advocate building 38 townhouses in the Dobbin’s Accident Potential Zone — meaning where airplanes can fall on you — because if we didn’t, we might get sued.”
“Okay, maybe that was not her finest hour, but she always votes like I tell her to.”
“That’s because you are always the smartest one in the room, Madam Chairperson. We all stand in awe of your brilliance.”
“Please cut the crap, Ross. Everybody knows I’m brilliant. I’ve never said I wasn’t. But this is about Jerica’s future.”
“I wouldn’t worry, Madam Chairperson. Jason Shepherd, former chairman of the Cobb County Republican Party, wrote an insightful piece in the Marietta Daily Journal saying the legislation changing the commission boundaries would allow her to serve out her full term. Or so I was told. I try not to read the editorial pages of the MDJ lest I run across that guy who is always talking about mules. He makes my fern fronds stand on end.”
“Then you didn’t see the disturbing comments by former state legislative counsel Joseph Young. He agreed with Mr. Shepherd and said moving an elected official from office midterm by a legislative map would constitute a ‘bill of attainder’ — a legislative act that punishes a person without a trial.”
“That sounds like positive news, Madam Chairperson.”
“Not necessarily, Ross. To understand what a bill of attainder is, Mr. Young noted that Catherine Howard, one of Henry VIII’s wives and two of her associates, Culpeper and Dereham, were suspected of adultery and treason. Culpeper and Dereham were tried, convicted and executed. For reasons having to do with the marriage annulment to Henry, Catherine was not afforded a trial. Instead, she was condemned by an Act of Parliament and summarily beheaded. My goodness, Ross, surely you don’t think the Republicans are contemplating ….”
“Not at all, Madam Chairperson. In the first place, I doubt the Republicans have ever heard of Henry VIII. If they have, they probably think it is the latest Ford SUV. Besides, they are too busy right now trying to eradicate public education than worry about Comm. Richardson’s future. Republicans hate public education. I think it is because when they were in school they wanted more recess time rather than having to sit in class and learn who Henry VIII was.”
That may be, Ross, but if I am going to turn the sleepy little town of Cobb into my own image, I am going to need Jerica. So I want you to temporarily hide her away until all this blows over.”
“With all due respect, Madam Chairperson, I’m not sure that’s a good idea. What if we propose to build more townhouses in an area where airplanes can fall on them. Who is going to be our advocate?”
“It is a chance we are going to have to take. For now, I would like you to fit Jerica with one of your best potted plant disguises. Frankly, I have always been partial to your orange Plumleaf Azalea getup.”
“Your wish is my command, Madam Chairperson. When I’m done, she will be as hard to find as I am.”
“Oh, Ross, what would I do without you? You are a daisy — I mean a doozie!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.