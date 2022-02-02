This is a column I have dreaded writing. It is about my friend, Mike Boyce, former chairman of the Cobb County Commission who died much too early in Indiana on January 25. I will miss him greatly.
On the Tuesday before Christmas, he and his wife Judy and I had a festive lunch in Vinings. We shared stories about his Marine Corps experiences, about who I had gigged lately in my column, Judy and my shared interest in art and plans for the new year ahead, including his participation as a Fellow in the Inspired Leadership Initiative at his beloved alma mater, the University of Notre Dame.
I had suggested to Mike that we do a column on his experiences there. To save time since it was the holidays and he would be headed back to South Bend shortly thereafter, I would email him some questions and we could discuss further after he responded.
He sent me a progress report on January 12, from Indiana saying he was still working on his thoughts and that he would be back in touch shortly. He ended his note with “How about them Dawgs?!!” referring to UGA’s winning the national football championship two days earlier.
And then suddenly on January 14, Mike Boyce suffered the first of two strokes from which he never recovered. Cobb County had lost a great man and I lost a dear friend.
In this job, I work hard not to let personal feelings color my opinions. I have commended some public figures for whom I have little regard for doing what I believed to be a good deed and I have been critical of some that I like and respect because I thought they were making a bad decision.
Mike Boyce and I developed a friendship early on in his term as commission chair. That did not stop me from questioning an ill-considered inauguration party (later dropped), a couple of meetings I thought violated Open Records laws and most of all, his efforts to increase the county’s millage rate. I hammered on that one like a rusty nail.
Throughout all of this, he never got upset with me and he never lost his sense of humor. As you have discerned by now, I feast on the humor-impaired. Mike Boyce was not one of them. No matter how hard I tried to zing him, he would tell me how funny the column was and how much he enjoyed it. The man clearly was a challenge.
Back in 2018, I learned that Boyce was going to hold a series of town hall meetings to try and sell his millage increase proposal but first was going to do a private “dress rehearsal” before a “select group of friends.”
To keep snoops like me from finding out the details, I imagined Boyce discussing strategy while disguised as a flamingo and his PR guy, Ross Cavitt, dressed as a potted plant.
Not long after the column, MDJ staffers showed up for their regular monthly meeting with the chairman, expecting some blowback from my snarky remarks. Instead, they found Boyce with a framed cartoon of him as the flamingo and Cavitt as a potted plant. Mike Boyce found the whole thing hilarious. Cavitt, not so much.
Mike Boyce was not your typical politician and that is to his credit. He was a man more concerned about doing the right thing than the politically-expedient thing. He believed strongly that a millage rate increase was critical for Cobb County’s future financial health and got it passed. It earned him the sobriquet “Tax Hike Mike” and it was a contributing factor to his defeat for a second term. But he never wavered in his belief that he had done what had to be done.
After the election, he told me, “I am responsible for my campaign and I own my loss. Anything else would be considered sour grapes.” Donald Trump should be so gracious.
Two months later, Boyce was at Jim Miller Park as a part of the team managing the COVID-19 vaccine shots, checking for proper paperwork and answering questions for those awaiting their vaccinations. Why was the former commission chair of the state’s third largest county standing out in the cold doing such a mundane job? Because that is who he was.
It has been my experience that once politicians think you can’t help them anymore, you never hear from them again. Not so with Mike Boyce. We stayed connected to the very end.
There is so much more I could say about the man but his wife Judy said it best in her statement released to the MDJ following his passing, “He was beloved by his family and friends. He was a man of God who always put other people first." Amen.
There is an old Irish saying, “May your neighbors respect you, trouble neglect you, the angels protect you and heaven accept you.” They had to be talking about Mike Boyce. Semper Fi, my friend.
