Well, this is a bummer. State Sen. Lindsey Tippins, R-west Cobb, has announced he will not seek reelection for another term.
Speaking on the floor of the Senate yesterday, Tippins said, “There's no question in my mind I'm in the fourth quarter. I just don't know how many minutes are on the clock and I want to spend most of it with the folks that I love.” Good for him and his family. Not so good for the rest of us.
There are not a lot of people on this planet for whom I have more respect than Lindsay Tippins. He is the antithesis of today’s grandstanding, loud-talking, puffed-up politician.
Tippins has represented District 37 since 2010, when he defeated incumbent John Wiles. Wiles was the powerful Senate Majority Whip, who in 2009 stuck his nose where he should not have at a party in the tony Marietta Country Club neighborhood when a group of underage kids were busted for drinking at the home of one of Wiles’ associates, Diane Busch.
Busch was reported as reminding the police officers who had been called to the scene that they happened to be dealing with a real live state senator which didn’t impress the police one whit or evidently his constituency.
Despite a fist full of dollars from payday loan lenders, health care companies, banks, insurance agents and endorsements from big guns like U.S. Sen. Saxby Chambliss and former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich, none of that seemed to matter to the voters. Tippins raised less than half the money Wiles did and defeated him handily.
I did not know Lindsey Tippins at that time. I only knew him by reputation for his distinguished service on the Cobb County Board of Education. It is no coincidence that after his 12-year tenure, the board turned into an unfunny version of Clown College where it has remained ever since.
It was the suggestion of our mutual friend, the late Otis Brumby, Jr., publisher of the Marietta Daily Journal and a strong advocate for public education, that the new senator and I should meet. We did and it was friendship at first sight.
What you see with this man is what you get. With one notable exception. His affable, folksy manner masks a razor sharp mind. Underestimate him at your own peril.
I had the privilege of serving with Sen. Tippins on Gov. Nathan Deal’s much-ballyhooed Education Reform Commission in 2015, along with a number of legislators and educators. While it was a blue ribbon committee, it became obvious quickly that the governor’s office already had the answers they wanted and were just looking for us to rubberstamp their recommendations.
At every meeting, the staff would present the commission members with Power Point presentations chockful of numbers and attempt to speed through the information before we had a chance to respond or, in my case, figure what in the devil they were talking about.
That is when Lindsey Tippins would raise his hand. “I’m just an ol’ ditchdigger,” he would drawl – actually, he is the owner and founder of Tippins Contracting Company, Inc., a pipeline construction company which has been in business for over 50 years – “but looking at Paragraph A, line 4, subset B, you show 4.972. Shouldn’t that be 4.319?” Invariably, the presenters looked like a deer in the headlights. They didn’t know the answers but they knew he did.
Georgia has not had a better advocate for quality public education than Sen. Lindsey Tippins. At a time when his Republican colleagues were beating the drums for using tax dollars to fund private school scholarships, he was pointing out the unlevel playing field that it caused. For example, private schools could send the kids back to public schools if they didn’t meet certain performance levels. Public schools don’t have that luxury.
That earned him a cheap shot in 2017 from the Cobb Republican Party which was touting the gubernatorial candidacy of State Sen. Hunter Hill, a poster boy for vouchers. Some little twerp engineered a resolution at the county GOP convention expressing displeasure at how Tippins was handling education policy in the Legislature. To say I expressed my displeasure at the kid, the Cobb Republican Party and their resolution is an understatement. Call it a scorching.
Hunter Hill’s candidacy is ancient history today as is the resolution. Lindsey Tippins is still here and is currently chairman of the Senate Higher Education Committee, which has oversight of the University System of Georgia, the Technical College System of Georgia and other postsecondary institutions
In addition to being an “ol’ ditchdigger,” Lindsey Tippins is a first-class farmer. I have had the pleasure of eating green beans, okra and corn off his farm. He is also a first-class friend. He and his wife, Ann, stood by me and supported me during the illness and loss of the beloved Woman Who Shared My Name. They still do.
When Sen. Lindsey Tippins made his announcement to his fellow senators yesterday, it was reported that he received a standing ovation. He should have. He has earned it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.