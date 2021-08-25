If you don’t know Rev. Nelson Price, you have likely been living on another planet. Everybody knows Nelson Price. And for good reason. There are not many people who have done more for our community and beyond and for a longer period of time than has he.
Yesterday was his 90th birthday although he neither looks it nor acts it, which causes me a serious case of pure-green envy. Today, one of Cobb County’s finest corporate citizens, Vinings Bank, will pay tribute to the pastor emeritus of Marietta’s Roswell Street Baptist Church, at a luncheon with a couple hundred of his closest friends, including me, in attendance.
Speaking will be retired chief justice of the Georgia Supreme Court, Robert Benham and former Georgia Tech football player and coach Bill Curry. If I could offer this distinguished duo a bit of advice: If you decide to work him over, be sure he doesn’t get the opportunity for the last word. Nelson Price can dish it out pretty good, too. Plus, don’t forget he has a Good Friend in a Very High Place, if you get my drift.
Joe Daniell, executive vice president of Vinings Bank, calls Nelson Price “a well-known part of the community,” extending far beyond his 35 years as senior pastor at Roswell Street Baptist. Daniell recalls serving with the Reverend on the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce, not exactly the place where you would normally see a local pastor. But Price is not your normal local pastor.
Born in Osyka, Mississippi (current population: 440), Nelson Price was an outstanding student/athlete at Southeastern Louisiana University, whose alumni include current Kennesaw State head basketball coach Amir Abdur-Rahim and Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts. Price lettered in basketball and track, was president of the SLU student body and chief justice of the university’s judicial board.
From there it was on to the New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary and into the pulpit. He arrived at Roswell Street Baptist in 1965 and promptly grew the church into the powerhouse it is today before retiring in 2001.
To recount all his many achievements since arriving in Marietta, lo, those many years ago, would require more space than I have available and would likely make your head spin.
A few examples: Doctorates from Mercer University and Missouri’s Hannibal-LaGrange University; first vice president of the Southern Baptist Convention; president of the Georgia Baptist Convention; Chairman of the Shorter College Board of Trustees; member of the boards of The Home Mission and the New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary; member of the Georgia State Board of Human Resources; member of the Georgia Task Force on Foster Child Care and as the longest serving chairman of the national board of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
Speaking of the FCA, Nelson Price is a member of the organization’s Hall of Champions. He has also been honored with the Distinguished Alumni Award from Southeastern Louisiana University, named Cobb County Citizen of the Year, the City of Marietta Citizen of the Year and recognized by Georgia Trend Magazine as one of 100 Most Influential People in the state.
Nelson Price has preached not only in the pulpit but has shared his message with numerous organizations across the country both political and corporate as well as with NBA and NFL teams. (If available, he might want to give the Atlanta Falcons a do-over. They obviously need all the help they can get.)
The man’s love of sports is well-known. Joe Daniell and others have remarked that one of the surest places to find him on a Friday night in Cobb County in the past was at a local high school football game – usually as many as two per night.
Somehow, with everything else going on in his busy life Nelson Price found time to write 23 books. Even more amazing is that he has been a regular part of the Marietta Daily Journal’s weekly editorial pages for 56 years. According to my trusty abacus, that translates to about 3,000 columns.
MDJ publisher Otis Brumby III, says, "Dr. Price is a remarkable individual and a dear friend. The MDJ is blessed and honored to have published his columns for over a half century."
It has been my privilege to share these pages with him for 20 of those years. In that time, we have become email pen pals of a sort. I treasure the notes from him when I say something in my column that he finds meaningful. I also have welcomed his encouraging words when I have found myself down in a spiritual valley of illness and loss. I have tried to reciprocate when he and his wife, Trudy, have had their own health challenges. But I have a feeling Nelson Price speaks from a higher authority than do I. I’m not sure my prayers make it through the ceiling.
So, to someone who has done so much good in his 90 years on this earth, it is appropriate that we celebrate his big day in a big fashion. Applause to Vinings Bank for doing so. Happy Birthday, Nelson Price and God Bless.
